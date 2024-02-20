The Courier
Council taken to court over alleged pothole bike crash

By Alex Ford
February 21 2024 - 4:30am
Wendouree Parade. File photo
A woman will take the City of Ballarat council to court for damages after she allegedly crashed her bike in a pothole around Lake Wendouree.

