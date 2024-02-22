Beautifully renovated period home in Black Hill

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
This grand weatherboard house is a lesson in how to seamlessly tie together the old with the new and best utilise an undulated block.
Sitting proudly on a huge 1350 square metre (approx.) allotment, its leafy location is both picturesque and convenient, with elevated views and handy proximity to Ballarat Railway Station and the CBD.
The area is also part of a vibrant cafe and arts scene, as well as being near a number of well-regarded primary schools.
Originally built in 1910, the home's attractive facade will immediately capture your attention, with a circular driveway and bullnose veranda.
Inside is a versatile floorplan that could be used as three or four bedrooms, as well as a study.
Renovated during the past two years, the home has been designed for entertaining, with a seamless connection between the inside and outside spaces.
The kitchen, meals and living area are open plan, with large bifold doors that lead to an incredible landscaped yard with solar inground pool.
The crisp white kitchen has extensive bench space and storage, as well as plenty of natural light.
There is a second living area that could be used as a fourth bedroom, which opens up directly to the pool area and also has an ensuite.
All of the bedrooms are generous in size and feature built-in storage.
The main bathroom has a separate shower and bath, while there is also a full laundry complete with drying cupboard.
The house is serviced by gas central heating, split system air conditioning and a gas log fire, ensuring comfort all-year round.
Outside is a further rumpus room (or mancave) that is substantial and luxurious. It even includes a potbelly for the cooler months.
The undercover entertaining area has outdoor blinds, selling agent Dominic Morrison describing it as a central base to everything else in yard.
"It overlooks the swimming pool to the west and the outdoor fire to the east for when it's a lot cooler," he says.
Beside the solar heated pool is a well-manicured garden, with a striking blend of brick paving, and stone and timber retaining walls. A double remote carport completes the package.
This is a home that must be seen to be believed and Dominic looks forward to meeting you at the open for inspection.
