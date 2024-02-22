The Courier
Beautifully renovated period home in Black Hill

By House of the Week
February 22 2024 - 5:30pm
  • 602 Havelock Street, Black Hill
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 4
  • $1.6 million - $1.7 million
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Dominic Morrison 0409 557 461
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11.20am - 11.40am

