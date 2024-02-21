The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Total Fire Ban declared as region prepares for more extreme fire conditions

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated February 21 2024 - 2:28pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fire at Staffordshire Reef last week. Picture by Kate Healy
A fire at Staffordshire Reef last week. Picture by Kate Healy

Another Total Fire Ban has been declared for much of Victoria on Thursday, February 22, including the Ballarat region, as authorities prepare for another day of "extreme" fire conditions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.