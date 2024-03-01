CHFL, BFNL player movements continue

Former Sebastopol and North Ballarat VFL player Matt Austin will line up with Boort in the North Central Football League this year.
He is joining Burra and Roosters teammate James Keeble at Boort.
Keeble is originally from Boort, while Austin was drafted by Brisbane Lions from his hometown Stawell via North Ballarat Rebels.
Austin, 34, last played with Sebastopol in the BFNL n 2022, having played at Marty Busch Reserve on the full-time basis since North Ballarat left the VFL at the end of 2017.
Adam Svaljek is on the move from Springbank in the CHFL.
He has joined Western Region league club Spotswood.
Svaljek moved to Springbank from Bacchus Marsh 2021 and was in and out of the side, making 10 senior appearances with Tigers last year.
The experienced Stefan Pye has parted ways with CHFL club Ballan.
He is going back to Birchip-Watchem after one season with the Blues, for which he made 12 appearances
Pye, a former Gordon player, originally went to Birchip-Watchem in 2018.
Former North Ballarat juniors and brothers Anthony, Richard and Michael Zelencich have joined forces at Wedderburn in the North Central league.
This will be the first time since Learmonth in 2019 they have lined up together.
Anthony is fresh from kicking 118 goals with Carisbrook in his third season with the Redbacks. He moved there after two seasons with Learmonth.
Richard goes to the NCFL club after one year with Bacchus Marsh, which was preceded time at Beaufort and Learmonth .
Michael has been at Cariosbrook for three season after three with the Lakies.
Daylesford's Luke Jones has made his way back to Swan Hill-based Tyntynder in the Central Murray Football League.
The Bulldogs at the end of the season he would be returning to the Central Highlands Football League club.
He spent years with Daylesford after one at Huntly in the Heathcote league, bolstering the Bulldogs tall stocks.
Jones last played with Tyntynder in 2019. He has been well travelled in a football career which started in the Sunraysia.
