Leave now: Emergency warning issued for towns north-west of Beaufort as fire heads east

If you are travelling, do not enter the area. Make a u-turn and travel to safety.

Slow down and turn on your headlights. Smoke will make it difficult to see.

If you are unable to leave you should shelter indoors:

Close all exterior doors, windows and vents. Turn off cooling systems.

You must take shelter before the fire arrives. The extreme heat is likely to kill you well before the flames reach you.

Shelter in a room that has two exits, such as a door or window including one directly to the outside. It is important to be able to see outside so you know what is happening with the fire.

If your home catches on fire and the conditions inside become unbearable, you need to get out and go to an area that has already been burnt.

If you cannot get indoors, other last resort options include:

Shelter in the middle of a large open area like a ploughed paddock, football oval or sporting reserve.

Get into a large body of water like a dam, lake, river, the ocean or inground pool.