Leave now: Emergency warning issued for towns north-west of Beaufort as fire heads east

Fighters are working hard on tackling a bushfire north-west of Beaufort.
There is a bushfire at Bayindeen-Rocky Road and is travelling from Bayindeen-Rocky Road in a south-easterly direction towards Eurambeen-Raglan Road.
Firefighting aircraft are assisting in the fight.
PREVIOUSLY:
UPDATE 12.50pm: The warning at Mount Cole has been upgrade to leave immediately.
This Emergency Warning is being issued for Bayindeen, Buangor, Middle Creek, Mount Cole.
There is a bushfire at Bayindeen-Rocky Road that is not yet under control.
The bushfire is travelling from Bayindeen-Rocky Road in a south-easterly direction towards Anderson Road, Coxs Road, Ferntree Gully Road.
This Emergency Warning replaces the Watch and Act issued at noon.
Leaving immediately is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous.
Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.
What you should do:
Travel to:
In the car:
If you are caught in fire in your car:
Impacts in your area:
Check the VicTraffic website (traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au/) or call 13 11 70 for road closures.
This messages was issued by Country Fire Authority.
PREVIOUSLY:
A Watch and Act warning for towns north-west of Beaufort has been issued as a bushfire burns on Rocky Road, Warrak.
Residents in the Bayindeen, Buangor, Glenlogie, Middle Creek, Mount Cole, Mount Lonarch and Raglan areas are strongly urged to evacuate.
The bushfire is travelling from Rocky Road,Warrak in a south-easterly direction towards Eurambeen-Raglan Road.
"If you are located in Bayindeen and surrounding areas, act now to protect your life. Prepare to evacuate immediately and leave as soon as you are ready, as roads will become busy as people leave," the warning said.
An advice message has also been issued for Beaufort, Chute, Main Lead, Middle Creek, Mount Lonarch, Raglan, Waterloo, Eurambeen, Buangor East.
"There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and plan for what you will do if the situation changes," the message said.
More information can be found on the VicEmergency website.
Meanwhile, firefighters have been able to quickly control a grass and scrub fire at Smythesdale, not far from where a bushfire sparked in similar conditions last week.
Emergency services were called to Vermont Road, Smythesdale about 11.15am to reports of a grass fire in the area.
A firefighting aircraft was also called to the scene.
The fire was declared under control at 11.41am.
It comes on another day of extreme fire danger, as hot and windy weather hits Victoria. Ballarat is forecast for a top of 37 degrees, with a Total Fire Ban declared for most of the state.
Firefighters have already had a busy morning, responding to several incidents in the Ballarat region, including a truck fire at Lake Goldsmith.
