BCA 1st XI preview: Two Swords, Mounties in taste of finals

The finalists are in place for the Ballarat Cricket Association firsts.
All that needs to be decided is what the semi-final match-ups will be.
Every position has the potential to change.
The Ballarat-Redan and Mt Clear clash should provide a taste of what to expect after this last two-day round is decided.
The Two Swords are playing to keep top position and if they do get the win these rivals will again square off in the first round of finals.
Mt Clear has had an impressive run and it has needed every point along the way.
They have not lost since round six when they lowered their colours to Golden Point.
Mt Clear's past two outings - a tight win over East Ballarat and emphatic display against Wendouree) - have reinforced that although it sits fourth it has premiership qualities.
Ballarat-Redan will need to improve with the bat after failing to flatter in a win over Brown Hill, but it has shown it is more than capable.
The same goes for fellow top four combinations Golden Point and East Ballarat, which were also well below par in their low-scoring round 13 battle.
They start favourites - Point against Darley and East against Napoleons-Sebastopol.
They are each at venues which can be difficult for visitors and Darley and Naps-Sebas will also want to go out on a high.
(Day 1 of 2 days)
Brown Hill v Buninyong
Darley v Golden Point
Wendouree v B Marsh
Ballarat-Redan v Mt Clear
Naps-Sebas v E Ballarat
BALLARAT-REDAN 67
GOLDEN POINT 63
EAST BALLARAT 58
MT CLEAR 57
Wendouree 46
Darley 37
Bacchus Marsh 30
Brown Hill 21
Naps-Sebas 15
Buninyong 12
