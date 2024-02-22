Police release details as they search Mount Clear for Samantha Murphy

Police believe one or more people may be involved in the disappearance of Ballarat mother of three, Samantha Murphy.
Up to 30 police will be out in Mount Clear today searching for Ms Murphy, as they reveal more information in the hunt for the mother-of-three.
The search will involve staff from Victoria Police's missing persons squad, other investigators and other specialist search and resources.
Detective Acting Superintentdent Mark Hatt they would be looking for anything that may give them evidence as to what may have happened in that area on the day.
"I can confirm that we have identified that Samantha did leave home on the morning of the fourth of February 2024 at just after 7am," he said.
"We believe she then traveled on foot into the Canadian State Forest where she embarked on a run for a period of time and made her way to the Mount Clear area."
He said they were pursuing all leads in the investigation including speaking to people who knew Samantha Murphy and looking to the family's financials.
He said they would also be looking into the financials of the family's panel beating business, Inland Motor Body Works in Delacombe.
Police say they knew Ms Murphy left her home to go for a run, of her own accord and did not have a medical episode. They are looking into a number of people of interest.
Det Act Supt Hatt said Ms Murphy's husband Mick was not a suspect but confirmed he was a person of interest.
He said anyone who knew Ms Murphy are considered people of interest in the investigation.
He said the Ballarat community had been "absolutely fantastic" in their search and cooperation of the investigation.
