The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Police release details as they search Mount Clear for Samantha Murphy

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 23 2024 - 11:33am, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police release details as they search Mount Clear for Samantha Murphy
Police release details as they search Mount Clear for Samantha Murphy

Police believe one or more people may be involved in the disappearance of Ballarat mother of three, Samantha Murphy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.