How a voucher program is keeping kids in school

One thousand Back to School vouchers will be handed out to families in the Ballarat area to assist children with essential needs during the school year.
The vouchers, which will be distributed by the Ballarat Foundation and Child and Family Services [Cafs], will provide families with money to spend on items including shoes, uniforms and stationery, as well as technological items such as headphones, cables and charges.
In a statement, Ballarat Foundation community impact manager Nina FitzSimons said the vouchers were important in providing a better educational experience for children.
"Our impact survey shows that 91 per cent of students felt more confident going to school after receiving vouchers, and the schools state it significantly increases attendance for 77 per cent of recipients," she said.
It's something Yuille Park P-8 Community College engagement officer Simone Duthie agrees with.
"The vouchers the Ballarat Foundation provide ensure that barriers are removed, allowing students access to education," she said.
In 2024, the Ballarat Foundation will distribute 700 of the vouchers across 28 primary schools in Ballarat and surrounding areas.
The vouchers will then be handed out by primary school staff members after identifying family members who would benefit most from the initiative.
The remaining 300 vouchers, which were funded by UFS Dispensaries and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, will go directly to cafs clients.
According to the Ballarat Foundation, the program aims to provide children with basic needs so they are more likely to fit in with peers, engage in school activities and build friendships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.