The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

How a voucher program is keeping kids in school

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated February 23 2024 - 8:11pm, first published 8:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yuille Park Community College students Indy, Nate, Tyler, Rhiverlee, Jaxon and Savannah. Picture supplied
Yuille Park Community College students Indy, Nate, Tyler, Rhiverlee, Jaxon and Savannah. Picture supplied

One thousand Back to School vouchers will be handed out to families in the Ballarat area to assist children with essential needs during the school year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.