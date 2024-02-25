Who belongs on a footy field? This aims to challenge your view

AUSSIE Rules was not a sport Mitch Nivalis had been interested in "one bit" until they were searching for a visual project to challenge gender roles and stereotypes.
A flyer for Mount Alexander Football Club, in Castlemaine, calling out for women and gender diverse players in a come and try day caught Nivalis' attention. Nivalis thought they could just photograph players but, after having a kick, they were hooked.
The project became Equal the Contest a documentary following the football journey of filmmaker and director in a bid to explore the power of inclusion and the influential potential of sporting in shaping the community.
Now it is Ballarat's turn.
Equal the Contest has screened in the United States and Portugal and is set to show at The Goods Shed Ballarat along with a special question and answer panel featuring Nivalis, Our Watch chief executive officer Patty Kinnersly and Sports Central executive officer Michael Flynn.
Ballarat Community Health people and culture executive manager Ellery Hickson said gender diverse peoples had become a topical issue in sport but one that most sports were solving.
Mr Hickson said there were unequal health and societal impacts on vulnerable communities, such as transgender people, and this screening was a chance to connect to such issue and people "on human terms".
"This is a chance where we can help create a narrative of safety and inclusion," Mr Hickson said.
"Sexual identity and diversity is a space that is complete and quite nuanced to each individual. Everyone is unique and different and we need to be inclusive and respectful to everyone's unique identity."
Ballarat Community Health is a partner in the Ballarat film screening, along with Cafs, Qhub, Women's Health Grampians and Tiny Pride.
Mount Alexander Falcons was being created specially for women and gender diverse peoples but the club's application to field a team in the Central Victorian Football League was rejected in 2022. The Falcons have instead joined the inaugural Riddell District Women's Football League from 2023.
Equal the Contest captures this struggle, following Nivalis as a 42-year-old non-binary person, in their first football experience.
The film features footage from Nivalis' body as they train and play matches, in a bid to challenge notions of who belongs on a football field.
Mr Hickson said as a health organisation, Ballarat Community Health tried to support all aspects of a person's health.
Ballarat Community Health has long-established work in offering lived experience, or peer navigation, across a vast range of health issues, including gender diversity.
Mr Hickson said the organisation worked to meet individual needs and while it was important clients felt they could speak up, it was also important to continue raising greater, safe community awareness.
Equal the Contest screens free at The Goods Shed Ballarat on Monday, February 26, 2024 from 5.30pm. Details here.
