The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Review

BCA 1st XI review: Ash George rips through Ballarat-Redan | scoreboards

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated February 24 2024 - 10:13pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Jenkins punches the ball through the offside as he made 61 in a rescure mission for Ballarat-Redan against Mt Clear. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Zac Jenkins punches the ball through the offside as he made 61 in a rescure mission for Ballarat-Redan against Mt Clear. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Mt Clear's Ash George has given Ballarat-Redan plenty to think about with a seven-wicket bag on the eve of the Ballarat Cricket Association firsts finals series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.