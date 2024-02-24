Crews rush to house fire in Sulky

Fire crews have rushed to a house fire on the Midland Highway in Sulky.
Crews were called out about 7.20am on Sunday, February 25 and by 8.10am the house was still smoking as firefighters brought the blaze under control.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, nor if there were any injuries.
Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for more information.
Eleven trucks were deployed, and were seen refilling from nearby dams.
Heavy smoke from bushfires near Beaufort was also visible.
