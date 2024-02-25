The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Just insane': St Patrick's takes home Head of the Lake trophy in a thriller

AF
By Alex Ford
February 25 2024 - 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The St Patrick's firsts crew. From left, Nedd Bennett, Angus Murfett, Jarvis McLean, Paddy O'Brien, and Henry Reinehr. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The St Patrick's firsts crew. From left, Nedd Bennett, Angus Murfett, Jarvis McLean, Paddy O'Brien, and Henry Reinehr. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The St Patrick's College crew was beaming from ear-to-ear after a closely-fought win over rivals Ballarat Clarendon College in the 2024 Head of the Lake.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.