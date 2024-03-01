The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

State titles next assignment for Head of the Lake crews

DB
By David Brehaut
March 1 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Patrick's College celebrated a Ballarat Head of the Lake victory on Sunday, but it has been quickly back to work preparing for the Rowing Victoria state championsships on Lake Wendouree. Picture by Kate Healy.
St Patrick's College celebrated a Ballarat Head of the Lake victory on Sunday, but it has been quickly back to work preparing for the Rowing Victoria state championsships on Lake Wendouree. Picture by Kate Healy.

The Head of the Lake premier titles have been secured by St Patrick's College and Ballarat Clarendon College, but there is more to come.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.