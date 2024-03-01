State titles next assignment for Head of the Lake crews

The Head of the Lake premier titles have been secured by St Patrick's College and Ballarat Clarendon College, but there is more to come.
There is no time to rest with the Rowing Victoria state championships on Lake Wendouree over three days from Friday.
The state titles rotate between Ballarat and Nagambie, with the regatta returning to Lake Wendouree after last being at the venue in 2022.
This is never an easy back up for the Head of the Lake crews, with other rowing powerhouses from around the state providing even tougher competition in the pursuit of the male and female school coxed open four division one championships.
Ballarat Clarendon College managed to do the double on Lake Nagambie last year, with boys' and girls' boats winning the Head of the Lake and state title.
Can St Pat's and Ballarat Clarendon repeat the dose?
Carey Grammar and Scotch College will provide tough opposition for the hometown crews of St Pat's, Ballarat Clarendon and Ballarat High School in the male division, while Carey Grammar, Caulfield Grammar, Firbank Grammar, Melbourne Girls Grammar and Genazzano will ensure the female championship is highly competitive against Ballarat Clarendon, Ballarat High and Loreto College.
The state titles start with a small 2000m program on Friday, with single, double and quad sculls prominent.
Schools crews will take centre stage on Saturday among the 50 events program, including the school coxed open four division one races.
After two days of 2000m racing, Sunday will be exclusively 1000m events.
The championships have attracted 107 entries for Friday, 372 for Saturday and 438 for Sunday.
The regatta acts as a stepping stone to the nationals at the Sydney International Regatta Centre from March 18.
