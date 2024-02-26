The Courier
Coronial inquest into Pipecon trench deaths narrowed, dates booked

By Alex Dalziel
Updated February 26 2024 - 12:11pm, first published 12:03pm
Charles Howkins, 34, and Jack Brownlee, 21, died when a trench collapsed at site in Winter Valley. File picture
Charles Howkins, 34, and Jack Brownlee, 21, died when a trench collapsed at site in Winter Valley. File picture

The families of two men killed when a trench collapsed at a Pipecon work site have been dealt another blow, after an unsuccessful attempt to get the Coroner's Court to look at wider industry safety standards.

