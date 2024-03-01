Ballarat City FC set for first Cups tie

Ballarat City FC will enter the Australia Cup and Dockerty Cup tournaments in the third round.
City FC has been drawn to meet Chisholm United at Morshead Park on Saturday, March 9.
It will also be Chisholm's first Cups tie for the year.
While this be City FC's first official match of its 2024 campaign, coach Michael Trigger has been overseeing a busy pre-season with several practice matches, going back to the pre-Christmas period.
The warm-ups have included clashes with Altona City, Altona East, Sebastopol Vikings and Werribee City.
The Vikings have also reached third third.
They will face Geelong at a venue to be confirmed on the same day as City FC's fixture.
Sebastopol has been on the pitch since round one.
It began with victory on penalties 5-4 after finishing 3-all with Keilor Wolves and then had a 3-1 win over Croydon City.
Sebastopol has played each of its games at home.
This will be Geelong's first Cups game after having byes in the opening two rounds.
Ballarat SC went out of the tournament with a 1-0 loss to Darebin United in the second round.
