Ballarat region bushfires coverage

Authorities tackling a huge bushfire north-west of Beaufort are urging residents in towns east of the fireground to leave as early as possible ahead of another day of extreme fire danger on Wednesday, February 28.
Another Total Fire Ban has been declared for for the Central, North Central, Northern Country, Mallee, Wimmera and the South West, with "catastrophic" conditions once again forecast for the Wimmera region, and windy conditions and temperatures of up to 36 degrees forecast for the Ballarat region forecast.
It comes as the Bayindeen- Rocky Road fire, north-west of Beaufort continues to burn almost a week after similar hot and windy conditions hit the state last Thursday.
As of 10.30am on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 the fire had far burnt 22,232 hectares. Ballarat is forecast for a windy top of 34 degrees before a late, cool change.
The Courier will be posting live updates of the latest bushfire information from across the Ballarat in this article, including warnings and information from authorities.
