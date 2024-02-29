Dream home has all the extras

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
Catering to every possible relaxation and entertainment need, this property is overflowing with enviable extras.
Including the ultimate man cave (or she shed), there is a double garage with remote control panel door, and significant shedding with three electric roller doors for storage of multiple vehicles and toys.
The sheds and home are enhanced with security systems and Wi-Fi boosters throughout, ensuring safety and seamless connectivity.
An expansive outdoor undercover entertainment area has been finished with epoxy flooring, and there's an open bricked fireplace, electric blinds and a five-person spa. There is also an insulated arcade room fitted with a bar and woodfire.
This feature of the home is a particular favourite of selling agent, Jake Clark. "The gaming area gives flexibility to the home," he says, also noting the extensive space for outdoor living. "You can have plenty of people over and really enjoy your time there," Jake says.
The great outdoors more your style? There are also two livestock paddocks and a picturesque dam stocked with rainbow trout, brown trout, silver perch and yellow belly.
Situated on a vast five acre estate, the house supports all facets of family living.
The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring large stone benchtops, a 900mm gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher and seamless cabinetry. Elegant pendant lighting adds sophistication to this gourmet space.
The home has two naturally-lit inviting living areas, while a study has built-in cabinetry, ideal for those working from home or in need of a private space for projects.
The main suite has two walk-in robes, while of the three additional bedrooms, two are equipped with walk-in robes and one with a built-in robe.
The warmth of wool carpets and the elegance of chestnut Australian hardwood floors are a welcome addition to the home.
And with a wood fire and panel heaters for the cooler months and evaporative cooling for warmer days, comfort is ensured throughout the year.
The bitumen driveway provides a remarkable distant view of Buninyong and the manicured gardens complete the picture.
Located just 15 minutes to two of Ballarat's major shopping centres (DTC and Lucas Shopping Complex), the property is less than two hours to Melbourne and 80 minutes to Geelong.
