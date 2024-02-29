The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Dream home has all the extras

By House of the Week
February 29 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dream home has all the extras
Dream home has all the extras
  • 360 Wilsons Road, Haddon
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 7
  • $1,299,990-$1,339,990
  • Agency: PRD Ballarat
  • Agent: Jake Clark 0400 194 418
  • Inspect: By appointment

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.