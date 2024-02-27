The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Is this Ballarat's fastest growing sport?

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
February 28 2024 - 12:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carmel and Allen Durbidge play pickleball twice a week at the Ballarat Badminton Association. Picture by Bryan Hoadley
Carmel and Allen Durbidge play pickleball twice a week at the Ballarat Badminton Association. Picture by Bryan Hoadley

An up-and-coming sport is experiencing a ten-fold rise in popularity, as increasingly crowded Ballarat courts are playing host to pickleball competitions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.