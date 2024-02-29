'Disingenuous', 'disrespectful' and a 'lack of empathy': council calls out Powercor

City of Ballarat councillors will reach out to the Victorian Premier to stand alongside residents fighting against a York Street sub-station build.
Powercor was called "disingenuous" by multiple councillors at the Wednesday, February 28 meeting.
During public question time, Annette Smith, an ongoing advocate to move the $30 million sub-station to be built on York Street in East Ballarat, implored council "not to give up" on the residents' fight.
Ms Smith asked the council to continue to advocate on behalf of the community for a land swap.
"There has to be more council can do," she said.
"Try to have the land rezoned to reflect the true value. I implore you to help us."
Residents near the site have raised concerns over property value loss, as well physical and mental health impacts.
The sub-station will neighbour several houses and be around three blocks from the Ballarat CBD.
Mayor Des Hudson voiced his concerns over the behaviour of Powercor towards the community.
He said at the meeting held at Eureka MP Michaela Settle's office earlier this year left him "appalled" at Powercor.
"There was a lack of respect from the spokesperson," Cr Hudson said.
"The body language, a lack of engagement and lack of empathy.
"It didn't look like genuine consultation at all."
Cr Hudson criticised the company for being "disingenuous".
The sub-station was announced in November 2023 for the one-acre site at 203 York Street, along with a $2 million "community package" as part of the project.
In December, there had been two alternative sites put forward which Powercor investigated and found were not suitable, including the La Trobe Street sale yards, which would have cost an extra $16 million.
Central ward councillor Mark Harris, who covers Ballarat East, called the company's media campaign "bizarre" having seen the large ads for the sub-station design come out so quickly, which indicated there was no consideration for alternative sites.
"They want us to believe the spin," he said.
The design of the substation includes a large fence around the equipment which the community can help design - which has been advertised along with consultation meeting times.
Fellow central ward councillor Samantha McIntosh said Powercor had treated community members with "disrespect" making them wait outside before the meeting at Ms Settle's office.
"This issue is concerning to all of us," she said.
"There is no listening here."
Cr McIntosh said the community concerns seemed to have fallen on "deaf ears".
South ward councillor Ben Taylor called the community consultation "really sad".
He called the organisation "ignorant" and "arrogant".
"It has not been true consultation or true alternatives," Cr Taylor said.
The sub-station, due to be completed by completed before the 2025-2026 summer, was said to be needed in the community to support its growth, which Ballarat East residents say they agree with.
Powercor spokeswoman Emma Tyner said the company had always been "open and genuine" in their engagement with the community.
"[Powercor] want to keep working closely with the community and the council as we finalise our designs," she said.
"Last week, we held a further two community information sessions where residents could speak with our specialists about the critical project and how we are responding to feedback.
"The recent meeting with residents and the council was engaging and respectful and provided everyone an opportunity to put forward their views and opinions."
Ms Tyner said community residents had taken part on how the site's exterior will look as well as providing ideas on the $200,000 community legacy fund.
"We will now review the results of this consultation before providing the community an opportunity to vote on their preferred design later this year," she said.
A parliamentary petition has been started by the Ballarat East community members which has over 100 signatures with the group 'Move Ballarat Substation,' claiming over 1000 have been sourced physically.
It asked the "Legislative Council call on the government to intervene and halt the planned building of a major electrical substation by Powercor in Ballarat East as it is closely surrounded by residences and request that the land be rezoned."
The council have also agreed to reach out to Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio and Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny.
