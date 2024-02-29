The Couriersport
Is it the last dance for Western United in Ballarat?

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
February 29 2024 - 2:24pm
Western United skipper Josh Risdon says he is looking forward to one last match at Ballarat this weekend.
The City of Ballarat hopes to continue its relationship with the Western United A-League club going forward, despite the club flagging this week's clash with Perth Glory could be its last in Ballarat.

General news and sports journalist

