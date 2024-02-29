Is it the last dance for Western United in Ballarat?

The City of Ballarat hopes to continue its relationship with the Western United A-League club going forward, despite the club flagging this week's clash with Perth Glory could be its last in Ballarat.
With the club's new facility at Tarneit set to become available for use from next season, there is a real possibility that this Saturday night's clash at Mars Stadium could be the swansong for the club in this city.
Saturday's game at Mars Stadium will be the fourth game A-League men's match Ballarat has hosted this season, with United having played Newcastle, Adelaide and Wellington early in the season.
The club has not committed to future matches at Mars Stadium with its new stadium at Tarneit finally set to be up and running.
City of Ballarat director community wellbeing Matthew Wilson said the council was keen to continue its association with the club going forward.
"The City of Ballarat has valued its relationship with Western United since the first men's match was held in the city in 2019," he said.
"More recently, the women's side played in Ballarat three times in their debut season in 2023, while the club has continued to contribute to the community off the pitch.
"We have valued the opportunity to support Western United as they established themselves in the A-League by hosting matches in Ballarat, although we were always aware of the club's intention to play out of their new home ground in Tarneit once their stadium was complete."
Wilson said the council was committed to the Western United Cup going forward.
"The Western United Cup has also been held successfully twice in Ballarat, bringing hundreds of female soccer players from throughout Victoria to Ballarat," he said.
"We look forward to working with Western United and will meet with them shortly with the aim of continuing the Cup into the future, which is strongly aligned with our Active Womens and Girls Strategy."
A loss of Western United would leave a black hole of sporting events at Mars Stadium during the summer months.
"We are continually exploring the attraction of new sporting events to Ballarat and building on existing relationships to cement the city's reputation as a leading regional sport destination," Wilson said.
"For example, in the first half of 2024 Ballarat has hosted or will host the Cricket Australia Under-17 Male National Championships, the Basketball Australia Under-20 Men's Championship, the Vixens Super Netball Ballarat Blitz, the inaugural Ballarat Marathon, and the first of two AFL home and away matches for the season.
Speaking ahead of the match, Western United men's skipper Josh Risdon said he hoped for a big turnout for what could be the club's last match at Mars Stadium.
"We're heading to Ballarat with a lot of confidence, we're keen to get another win and climb up that ladder", he said.
"It's been great going to Ballarat since the first season, everyone's come out and showed support, lot of young kids come out and see us play, great to see the enthusiasm and love of the game.
"It might be our last game there, hopefully we can send it off with a win.
"Thankyou for the support over the last five seasons, it's been great seeing all the faces and support. If it is the last time, hopefully we can finish off with a win in Ballarat."
