Miners go for a golden glow

BALLARAT Miners will have a new look for away and alternate strip matches with the club unveiling its new golden strip for season 2024.
Both men's and women's teams in the NBL1 South and Big V Youth League programs will wear the new uniforms as an alternative set. Navy Blue will remain the Miners primary colour for a majority of home games where there are not clashes.
The change is also set to be of benefit for female athletes who were keen to move away from the predominantly white strip.
"In an effort to adapt to better suit female athletes, the Ballarat Miners have moved away from white shorts as a part of their uniforms," chief executive Neville Ivey said.
"This change follows feedback from female athletes and recent research that identifies uniform design as a potential barrier to participation for female athletes".
Women's reigning MVP Abbey Wehrung said the team was thrilled the club had moved to change the look.
"We've seen over a couple of years or so that athletes are voicing their anxieties around wearing white uniforms," she said.
"Women menstruate and our bodies don't care if we're wearing a white uniform when that happens."
"On the back of the WNBL and AFLW sparking the conversation and highlighting the importance of change, the decision by the club to move to a gold alternate has been well received by the team.
"It's not something to be embarrassed to talk about and I'm really excited we've had the conversation and made the decision to change".
