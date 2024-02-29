Unusual behaviour leads to criminal charges in rural community

Police are requesting the assistance of Lismore residents after unusual and criminal behaviour, including alleged property damage.
Camperdown police Senior Sergeant Bill Caldow said two Lismore district men in their 40s had been arrested, charged with criminal offences and bailed with strict conditions, including an overnight curfew.
They are due to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 15.
Senior Sergeant Caldow said there had also been reports of trespassing-type attendance outside township houses at night, which had caused concern for residents.
"There's certainly been some unusual behaviour in and around the Lismore township," he said.
"We want to hear from concerned residents so we can fully investigate and take further appropriate action.
"We want to confirm that arrests have been made in relation to some reported matters and police are looking to further follow up on the issues.
"If your property has been damaged, trespassed on or you have witnessed unusual behaviour in the Lismore area, please call Camperdown police station on 5593 1000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"Any new concerning conduct should be immediately reported to triple zero."
