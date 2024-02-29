The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Unusual behaviour leads to criminal charges in rural community

AT
By Andrew Thomson
February 29 2024 - 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

Police are requesting the assistance of Lismore residents after unusual and criminal behaviour, including alleged property damage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.