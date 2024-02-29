Three-car collision on busy Delacombe street

Emergency crews have been called to a three-car crash on busy La Trobe Street in Delacombe.
Crews were called about 5.25pm on February 29 to the scene near the Valentine Street intersection.
The front car is a Toyota SUV, the middle car is a Holden commodore with p-plates attached and the end car is a utility.
The front of the ute was smashed in, with the bonnet lifted up and the Holden commodore had both front and rear damage.
Liquid from the Holden commodore had spilled out onto the street.
The cars were being towed away at around 5.50pm.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to the scene at 5.20pm.
"Two people assessed at scene but no emergency treatment or transport was required," the spokesperson said.
The single ambulance on the scene left at around 5.50pm.
Police are on scene interviewing people and were seen breathalysing one driver.
Police were also interviewing witnesses.
The circumstances around the crash are not yet known at this time.
