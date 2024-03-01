CHFL recruiting: pemiership player and leader returns to Hepburn

A premiership player is returning to the Hepburn fold in the Central Highlands Football League.
Joe Clarke is back after last playing with the Burras in 2022, when he was co-captain and reached a preliminary final.
Clarke played in Hepburn's 2017 premiership side.
He is a further boost not only in a general sense to the Burras, but also as a potential further addition to an already stacked attack.
Clarke has played almost exclusively with Hepburn, making his senior debut in 2013 when he was still playing in the under-17.5s.
He played some games with South Barwon in the Geelong league in 2019, but was back full-time in the CHFL in 2021 after a break for COVID-19.
Clarke is the latest addition to a squad which has also had Izaac Grant return after time with Redan in the BFNL, and newcomers Jamie Cook, Matthew Davis and Billy Ward arrive from Altona in the WRFL.
Meanwhile, practice matches are about to get into full swing for CHFL clubs.
Carngham-Linton plays Trentham , Daylesford faces Woodend Hesket and Ballan tackles the Western Rams on Saturday.
The CHFL and CHFL senior and junior seasons have been set to start on Saturday on April 13.
