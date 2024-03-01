Meth dealer caught with $30k of drugs in car after being nabbed speeding

Police found $30,000 worth of the drug ice stashed inside a hidden console of a car after a Ballarat district woman was clocked speeding at Mortlake.
Ashlee Atkinson, 33, of Sebastopol, was intercepted by Warrnambool highway patrol officers on September 7, 2023 after being nabbed at 77kmh in a 60kmh zone about 10.30am.
She tested positive on a drug test and it was found she was wanted on a warrant.
Police searched the car and found almost 60 grams of methamphetamine with a potential street value of $30,000.
The drugs were found inside a clear pencil case that was stashed inside a centre console hidden in the area of the gear stick, which was not properly fitted.
Atkinson and a 23-year-old female co-accused told police they were travelling to Portland to visit friends.
A search of Atkinson's phone revealed text messages relating to the sale of drugs.
The co-accused told police she had 80ml of GHB in her possession but it was not hers.
Atkinson pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to trafficking methamphetamine on March 1, 2024.
The court heard she had a criminal history involving a lengthy jail sentence with a parole period in 2019.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the recent offending involved a significant quantity of the drug ice.
"The evils of drug trafficking are well established... it is an abhorrent activity," he said.
The court heard Atkinson had spent 72 days in pre-sentence detention before being bailed to live at Shepparton's drug and alcohol recovery facility The Cottage.
Lawyer Ian Pugh, representing the woman, said Atkinson had remained drug free and had successfully applied for bail variations which saw her leave the facility to visit family without issue.
"I do sincerely believe that she has done the hard work," he said.
"She has every reason not to come back before the court, every reason not to take drugs that damage her body and every reason to heal from the trauma she has suffered."
The magistrate said if not for Atkinson's excellent series of references, treatment and "exemplary determination to better yourself," she would have been jailed for more time.
"It would be perverse of me to put you back into custody now," he said.
Atkinson was sentenced to the 72 days already served in custody and placed on a correction order for 15 months.
That order will include 100 hours of unpaid community work.
The co-accused was previously placed on a diversion plan, which provides her the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction.
