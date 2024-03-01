The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Meth dealer caught with $30k of drugs in car after being nabbed speeding

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
March 1 2024 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman travelling to Portland with $30k of ice in her car was nabbed speeding at Mortlake.
A woman travelling to Portland with $30k of ice in her car was nabbed speeding at Mortlake.

Police found $30,000 worth of the drug ice stashed inside a hidden console of a car after a Ballarat district woman was clocked speeding at Mortlake.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.