BFLW seniors kick off with standalone Saturday fixture

The Ballarat Football League senior women's season will start with a Saturday match.
North Ballarat will play reigning premier Darley in the standalone fixture on April 20.
The opening round will be complete with three matches on Sunday, April 21.
There will also be one Saturday game in round two on April 28.
The senior competition will comprise seven teams this year, with North Ballarat an addition, and 14 rounds.
The under-19 youth girls start on April 21 and will feature a ANZAC Day clash between Ballarat Swans and Storm.
East Point has entered a team to increase the size of the competition to seven.
The under-16 youth girls again have nine teams and under-14 juniors eight.
The under-19s and under-16s also have April 21 starts to their seasons, with the last home and away rounds on Sunday, August 4
SENIORS: Bacchus Marsh, Carisbrook, Darley, East Point, Lake Wendouree, North Ballarat, Redan
UNDER-19: Bacchus Marsh, Ballarat Swans, East Point, Lake Wendouree, North Ballarat, Redan, Storm
UNDER-16: Bacchus Marsh, Ballarat Swans, Carisbrook, Darley East Point, Lake Wendouree, North Ballarat, Redan, Storm
UNDER-14: Bacchus Marsh, Ballarat Swans, Darley, East Point, Lake Wendouree, North Ballarat, Redan, Storm
