Dereel fire 'no longer suspicious' as residents return home

Residents have begun returning to their homes near Beaufort and Raglan as the threat from the immense Bayindeen fire subsides.
The 20,000-plus hectare blaze is now within containment lines, meaning it is now safe to return home for people who live in towns between Buangor, Trawalla, and Avoca.
VicEmergency now lists an Advice message for the area, but notes there will still be firefighters and aircraft in the area blacking out.
Crews are focusing on treating hazardous trees in the fireground, which will enable more impact assessments to begin, and roads are being made safe to reopen.
The three relief centres have now closed, but there are concerns there could be another dangerous spike in fire weather on Wednesday, March 6.
The Dereel fire, south of Ballarat, is now under control, and is no longer believed to be suspicious.
Firefighters, with support from NSW crews, were able to save more than 100 houses, with only one outbuilding destroyed.
The fast-moving grassfire was quickly attacked by heavy firebombers, and reached 106 hectares.
Agriculture Victoria has reported 62 animal deaths across both fires.
Remember to download the VicEmergency app to stay up-to-date on bushfire alerts.
