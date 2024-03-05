AFL 2024 | Catch up on all the Ballarat and Rebels stars set to shine

Can you believe we are just hours away from the first bounce of another AFL season? This year's AFL season kicks off at the SCG with Sydney Swans up against the Melbourne Demons on Thursday night.
Once again, the Ballarat region and the GWV Rebels have produced huge amount of stars to watch for this year.
Some of the biggest names in the game had their formative years right here in Ballarat or with the Rebels program.
Think reigning league MVP Zak Butters from Darley, or Coleman Medalist Jeremy Cameron, Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage, and even a club captain in West Coast's Liam Duggan, all got their start right here.
Greg Gliddon took a look at the 43 players on AFL lists that call our region home.
In all, 16 of the 18 clubs have at least one player from this region on their list. Let's hope next season the Blues and the Magpies can see fit to find a spot on their list for one of our local stars.
Matt Crouch - 143 games, 30 goals
Recruited to the Adelaide Crows via Beaufort and North Ballarat under-18s, Crouch returned to some of his best form late last year. Expect the veteran to be part of the Crows engine room most weeks.
Hugh Bond - yet to debut
A second season on the Crows list for the 185cm midfielder from North Ballarat, Bond, the number 50 pick the 2022 AFL draft will be looking for opportunities throughout the season in hopes for a debut.
Kai Lohmann - 8 games, 1 goal
Via Maryborough, St Patrick's College and Lake Wendouree, the exciting young forward will be doing his best to break into the strong Lions team as he looks to increase his eight career games.
Hugh McCluggage - 155 games, 97 goals
So close to a debut premiership last season, McCluggage is a genuine star of the game. Can he break through for his first All-Australian jumper this season as the Lions chase the elusive flag?
Jarrod Berry - 133 games, 55 goals
The versatile midfielder from Horsham Saints via Ballarat Clarendon College is reaching the peak of his career. He should be a regular in the Lions midfield and forward mix this season.
Harry Sharp - 10 games, 2 goals
The youngster from East Point has gradually started to impact the Lions team. His speed is his x-factor and with the wingman set to benefit from another pre-season behind him. One to watch.
Ben Hobbs - 35 games, 14 goals
The inside bull has started to become a regular in the Bombers midfield with his leadership qualities showing out. Give for former Horsham Demons player regular midfield minutes and he'll shine.
Nick Hind - 80 games, 26 goals
The lightning fast running defender from Clunes and East Point has made a pretty good AFL career for himself. He finished last season averaging 25 disposals a game in his last five outings.
Luamon Lual - Yet to debut
Speed and a willingness to attack the game is what Bombers fans can expect from Lual in his first season. Will probably need a raft of injuries to debut this season, but the Bombers can expect a long career from the GWV Rebels product.
Oscar McDonald - 86 games, 3 goals
The key position player just keeps on keeping on. But at age 28 by the start of the season, there should still be plenty left in the tank for the 196cm big man at his third club.
Jeremy Cameron - 230 games, 584 goals
Touted by many as one of the best players in the game, Cameron battled injury most of last season. Is there another Coleman Medal in the champion goalkicker this season as the Cats look to rebound?
George Stevens - Yet to debut
How he slipped to pick 56 could end up to be one of the great mysteries surrounding the inside bull. Touted as a future leader, the 189cm midfielder could be one that leaves a number of clubs with egg on their face.
Cam Guthrie - 236 games, 75 goals
The 2022 premiership best and fairest from Sunbury has had a nightmare run with injury since. He is set to miss at least two months with a quad injury sustained in the pre-season clash with Carlton.
Zach Guthrie - 77 games, 10 goals
One of the most improved players at Geelong, another 2022 premiership player who, unlike many of his teammates, took giant strides forward last season. Continuing to improve.
Mark Blicavs - 246 games, 64 goals
Will go down in history as one of the great pick ups having come to football late through athletics via Sunbury. The multiple best and fairest winner will be keen for an injury free season.
James Tsitas - 5 games, 3 goals
The journeyman who started at Grovedale, found his way to North Ballarat before winning a Margarey Medal at Woodville-West Torrens. Tsitas missed the club's VFL premiership with suspension, entering the last year of his deal with the club.
Thomas Berry - 26 games, 3 goals
The Saints, via Ballarat Clarendon College youngster has so far managed 26 games having crossed from Brisbane. A shoulder injury required post season surgery after just six games for the Suns in his debut year. Contracted until 2025.
Aaron Cadman - 12 games, 6 goals
The 2022 top draft pick from Darley played 12 games in his debut season. He has noticeably put on bulk this off-season and should be in the mix for the opening round clash against Collingwood this weekend given his solid pre-season form.
Adam Kennedy - 153 games, 14 goals
Now reaching the veteran stages, Kennedy made just five appearance for the Giants last season. The Melton product is a heart-and-soul leader of the club who faces a big season to regain a permanent place in the team.
Wade Derksen - Yet to debut
Key-position player Derksen is another journeyman of football, and is in his third season on the Giants list. He has had previous stints at Sunbury as well as clubs in the ACT, Western Australia and the Northern Territory
Lloyd Meek - 31 games, 6 goals
The big ruckman from the North Ballarat VFL side should be nearing his peak at 25. Just 31 games to his credit so far, but 2023 was his most consistent year with 16 matches after crossing from the Dockers.
Sam Butler - 17 games, 12 goals
After 17 games in his first two years at AFL level, it's not quite make-or-break yet, but he will be looking for more opportunities this season. It will be tough with the Hawks having a number of similar lively types on the list.
Tom McDonald - 210 games, 166 goals
There's no doubt the Demons look better when McDonald is firing and holding down a key post, but how much does the premiership star have left is the question. A possible move back to defence could be the key to extend his career.
Darcy Tucker - 125 games, 41 games
The Horsham Saint and North Ballarat under-18 product had statistically his second best ever season last year at North since crossing from the Dockers. His poise and experience will be invaluable for the Kangaroos line-up this season.
Paul Curtis - 36 games, 29 goals
At 20 and with 36 games behind him, Curtis is one of many Kangaroos who you would want to see become a permanent member of the team. Time is on his side with the club likely to give him plenty of opportunities.
Josh Goater - 11 games, 0 goals
After just one game in his debut season, the key position player from Sunbury managed 10 last season. A long-term project for the Kangaroos, Goater will be given all the time he needs to reach his best.
Zak Butters - 93 games, 54 goals
The Darley superstar took his game to a whole new level being named as the Leigh Matthews MVP and finishing fourth in the Brownlow. Faces a race against time to be fit for round one after an ankle injury in the pre-season
Willem Drew - 81 games, 15 goals
In a midfield chock full of star ball winners, Drew is the quintessential team player, often given the task of stopping the opposition's best player. Super consistent and one of the most important cogs in the Power uni.
Lachie Charleson - Yet to debut
The East Point product was picked up by the Power in last year's draft. He booted 24 goals last season for the Rebels as a goal sneak, including one game of eight. Looms as a long term prospect.
Daniel Rioli - 160 games, 103 goals
The superstar Tiger, triple premiership player is now very much a leader at the club after a number of off-season retirements. Rioli's next step will be to chase his first All-Australian blazer this season.
Josh Gibcus - 18 games, 3 goals
After a terrific debut season, Gibcus battled ongoing injury issues last season and failed to play a senior game. A raw talent who is seen as the future of the Richmond defence. He will be hoping for a better run in 2024.
Jacob Hopper - 130 games, 49 goals
Up-and-down with injury at times, Hopper still managed 16 games in his debut season with Richmond. His 2021 season with the Giants showed us what he can do at his best. Let's hope the former St Patrick's skipper can recapture that.
Brad Crouch - 160 games, 56 goals
Three consecutive seasons of more than 20 games shows how durable the inside mid is for the Saints. Will be a key cog as his team looks to build on last year's finals berth.
Seb Ross - 198 games, 33 goals
The Horsham Demons product is just two games away from his 200th game. A terrific career behind him already, Ross will lead the Saints midfield again with the likes of Brad Crouch and Jack Steele.
Dan Butler - 129 games, 152 goals
Butler kicked 33 goals last season, but it is his pressure that keeps him in the team in one of the more challenging positions on the field. The premiership Tiger from Lake Wendouree will be crucial again this season.
Rowan Marshall - 110 games, 53 goals
One of the genuine star big men of the competition, Marshall will lead St Kilda's ruck division again this season. He averaged 27 hitouts, 20 possessions and five clearance last season. A beast who is a key to the club's fortunes.
James Van Es - Yet to debut
A season spent improving his defensive game in the VFL was cut short by ankle surgery late in the season. Van Es would be chasing a debut this year in what looms as an important year in his career.
Jake Lloyd - 223 games, 36 goals
Another Horsham Demons, via North Ballarat export, Lloyd has been one of the most consistent players across the past decade. Another 23 games last year showed his durability, more of the same can be expected.
Liam Duggan - 158 games, 13 goals
The Bacchus Marsh product is now the co-captain of the Eagles. It will be on the back of the 27-year-old that the Eagles will look to climb back up the ladder. He looms as the key driver for the club's midfield this season.
Jermaine Jones - 55 games, 22 goals
The North Ballarat under-18s product has found his niche at the Eagles and now has 55 games to his name. He will now be seen as a leader for the club in coming season as it looks to move back up the ladder
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan - 45 games, 60 goals
It seems only a matter of time before the number one draft pick explodes and becomes a serious force in the competition. Three years developing should bare fruit for the Bulldogs as he and Aaron Naughton will lead the attack.
Joel Freijah - Yet to debut
One of four GWV Rebels selected in last year's draft, Freijah is seen as a composed and hard-running winger with clean hands and great vision. He was a Coates Talent League team of the year member last season.
Lachlan Bramble - 30 games, 2 goals
After three seasons with the Hawks, the Bulldogs signed for former Sunbury player on the opening day of the pre-season supplementary list period. What can the 25-year-old deliver at the kennel this year?
*CARLTON AND COLLINGWOOD DO NOT HAVE PLAYERS FROM THE BALLARAT REGION, OR FROM THE GWV REBELS, ON THEIR LISTS IN 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.