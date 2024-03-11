The Couriersport
BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: Lake Wendouree

By David Brehaut
March 11 2024 - 5:00pm
First-year Lake Wendouree coach Rohan Brown is working hard on fundamentals to begin the Lakers' rise up the ladder.
New coach Rohan Brown is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring his players have all the off-field support required to ignite a Lake Wendouree resurgence in the Ballarat Football Netball League.

