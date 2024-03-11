BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: Lake Wendouree

New coach Rohan Brown is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring his players have all the off-field support required to ignite a Lake Wendouree resurgence in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
The Lakers have put together an expansive coaching panel around Brown as he sets about lifting them up the ladder after finishing 10th with just the one win last season.
"I'm really lucky to have some successful coaches surrounding me.
"That's what I wanted to bring to the club. We have a young group of players, they need some structure.
"You have to do it these days," said Brown, who has coached Beaufort to a CHFL premiership and arrives at Lake Wendouree after a coaching stint at Donald in the North Central league.
"Players need individual feedback and a head coach can't do it alone given all the resources that are now available, such as video and stats."
Tim Malone (midfield), Matt James (forward) and Martin Darcy (backline) make up his assistant coaching panel.
They will be complemented by former Laker, and GWS Giants AFL and North Ballarat VFL player Steve Clifton, and Lakers premiership player Cam Landry as runners for added match-day input.
Brown says Lake Wendouree has been select in its recruiting - focusing on its biggest needs after a high player retention rate.
Former Greater Western Victoria Rebel Flynn Loader is its biggest loss after his first full season, with the BFNL under-23 representative moving to Queensland with work commitments.
Jake Coxall has returned to CHFL club Buninyong after being with the Lakers since 2019.
Brown is pleased with the arrivals, which include key position player Jayden Wright (Ararat Eagles), Bailey Cameron (Traralgon and Ocean Grove) after a fews years aout of the game , returning Will Clarke (Hay/Waratah NTFL) and forward Bailey McKimmie (Skipton).
McKimmie did not play last year after having a knee reconstruction at the end of 2022.
Brown said they had all fitted in well and would complement a strong group of under-19 graduates.
Brown says one of the areas Lake Wendouree would be focusing on this season was reducing the size of scores kicked against it.
Only wooden spooner Melton South gave up more points than Lakers last season.
Brown said good teams needed only shot moments in a game to put an opposition away.
"As a young group there can be a tendency to put the cue in the rack when this happens. You cannot afford to do this.
"We need to stay in games longer and learn how to halt momentum shifts against up."
He said this meant getting the fundamentals right.
"We've been working on that and learning all the time. This is where improvement can come from."
Brown said there was no ceiling to what Lake Wendouree could achieve this year.
He said success would not solely be based on wins and losses.
"We know we have a lot to do, but things can change quickly and hopefully we can achieve that.
""We know it's going to be hard work over the next few years, but we're not going to be satisfied with just being competitive," Brown said.
Coach: Rohan Brown (non-playing) first year
2023: 10th - 1 win, 15 losses
Highest score: 24.18 (162) v Melton South
Highest score against: Sunbury 26.15 (171)
Lowest score against: Melton South 8.12 (60)
Leading goalkicker: Bayley Thompson 16
Bailey Cameron (Traralgon)
Will Clark (Hay/Waratah NTFL)
Bailey McKimmie (Skipton)
Jayden Wright (Ararat Eagles)
R1: Sebastopol (a) night - April 13
R2: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R3: Ballarat (a)
R4: North Ballarat (a)
R5: East Point (h)
R6: Redan (a)
R7: Sunbury (h)
R8: Melton(a)
R9: Melton South (h)
R10: bye
R11: Darley (a)
R12: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R13: Sebastopol (h)
R14: Ballarat (h)
R15: East Point (a)
R16: bye
R17: Melton (h)
R18: Redan (h)
The past two BFNL A grade netball seasons have been a matter of what might have been for Lake Wendouree.
Lakers have made finals, but on each occasion gone out in week one.
Courtney McLean, in her third year as coach, is hoping they can this season go much deeper into finals.
If they could get the double chance by finishing top two that would potentially make all the difference.
While sixth last season, Lake Wendouree was not as far away as it first appears.
Lakers had a draw, lost twice by one goal and another two times by five and six to top four teams.
Turn those into wins through the natural progression expected from the team and it could change the whole complexion of their season.
McLean is pleased with their player retention and the depth they have with signing of promising teenagers Audrey Domaille, who has been selected in the Australian Indigenous under-16 squad, as a defender from Tyntynder, and shooter Addie Funcke from Donald.
In addition, McLean says the pressure coming from B grade and other players coming through the ranks would also contribute to getting the best out of others.
Experienced shooter Melanie Allen is confident Lake Wendouree has the right balance to kick on under the leadership of McLean.
She said McLean put an enormous amount of work into the heading coaching role.
"Her preparation is so thorough.
"She's so dedicated."
LAKERS have strong ties with Melton-based VNL team Western Warriors, with Courtney McLean joining as an apprentice coach, and Rosie Todd and Sadie Cheesman as players.
Coach: Courtney McLean
2023: 6th
9 wins, 1 draw, 6 losses.
