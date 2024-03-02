BHBR REVIEW | Sebastopol's statement win sets up grand final berth

Sebastopol is through to the grand final of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 after a stunning upset win over top-side BMS in Saturday's major semi-final.
BMS, so assured all season were left flailing on the fast greens at the Ballarat Bowls Club, with Sebastopol using the conditions to their advantage in a mammoth 103-69 win.
While plenty would have given Sebastopol a chance going into the contest, the sheer magnitude of the difference was stark.
Only the skippered by Ryan Bedggood found any rhythm for BMS with a hard-fought 28-26 win over the team skippered by Will Matthews.
But it was all one way sailing in the other matches, with Paul Lovell leading an outstanding result against Phillip Clamp 28-11, Rob Baker too good for Michael Storey 28-16 and Scott Roberts getting the job done convincingly over David Berry 21-14.
The win gives Sebastopol a week to prepare, while BMS will now be forced into a do-or-die preliminary final on Sunday against a resurgent Victoria who has found its best form of the season in recent weeks as it looks to defend its title.
On Saturday, Victoria didn't have it it's own way against Webbcona but produced the big shots when it matters for an 86-79 win.
Webbcona's Ben McArthur did his best to speadhead his team with a thumping 27-14 win over Victoria's Barry Clark, but he and his squad were left on their own as Victoria trio Stephen Britt (22-19), Craig Ford (26-18) and Brenton Coad (24-15) all scored wins to send their side into the preliminary final.
Sunday's Division 1 preliminary final will now be played at Webbcona given Victoria's qualification. The winner will meet Sebastopol next weekend for this year's title.
Webbcona 79 def by Victoria 86
Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 19 def by Donna Leeson, Michael Curtis, Sunni Haynes, Stephen Britt 22, Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Andrew Ingram, Tony Lange 18 def by Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 26, Ross Brown, Harold Worsley, Zac Stewart, Ben McArthur 27 def Paul Tudorovic, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark 14, Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart 15 def by Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 24
BMS 69 def by Sebastopol 103
Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 11 def by Fred Reus, David Ellis, Gregory Brown, Paul Lovell 28, Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 16 def by Bruce Carter, Gary Green, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 28, David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 28 def Kevin Lynch, Alan Jones, John Garvin, Will Matthews 26, Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 14 def by Anthony Beacham, Brian Johnson, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 21
Smeaton 91 def Victoria 55
David Davidson, Barbara Adam, Craig McKee, Geoffrey Pickering 18 def Max Philipson, Robert Chapman, Shayne Bottrell, Robert Walsh 16, Robert McCrum, Jenny Toose, Geoffrey Toose, Graeme Perry 25 def Colin Jones, Bryan McGuigan, Francis McGuigan, Vincent Hunt 14, Kevin Clohesy, Robert Mizzeni, Robert Briggs, David Toose 20 def Ron Saw, Barry Nunn, Alan Dennis, Helene Stenning 14, Gregory May, Russell Leishman, Alex McKee, Jim Taylor 28 def Jack Lennecke, Nathan Cook, Micah Oswin, Marc Oswin 11
Midlands 69 def by Ballarat East 82
Michael North, Peter Considine, Leigh Yates, Rodney Lock 19 def Nathan Biggin, David Anwyl, Wayne Fitzgerald, James Dean 17, Darren Brown, Dale Salmi, David Speechley, Gregory Plier 10 def by Geoff Bride, Mark Boyd, Mark Ryan, Peter Wilson 33, Christine Hawken, Lynette Lock, Matthew Kosloff, Paul Kennedy 25 def Tony Morley, Adrian Zehnwirth, Troy Dean, Peter Dean 11, Dean Nichols, Stephen Falconer, Barry Wilson, Jacob Croft 15 def by Robert Ockwell, Michael Kay, Aidan Bedggood, Rodney Hetherington 21
Central Wendouree 93 def Bungaree 61
Meryl Holloway, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Forbes, Leonard Vincent 20 def Graeme Jeffrey, Danny Haintz, Garry Checkley, Andrew Mahar 18, Tony Milardovic, Danny Hill, Ian Batters, Colin Johnson 39 def Michael Phyland, Darren Ballard, John Maher, Mick Checkley 8, Daryl Scott, John Stevens, John Meek, John Quick 14 def by Paul Stapleton, John Wade, Tony Trigg, Peter Spratling 19, Jordan Kaufmann, Terry Weatherley, Ian Long, Barry Adams 20 def Chris Hanrahan, Emily McDonald, Chris Ward, Terrence Maher 16
Ballan 89 def BMS 66
Grant Stirling, Greg Heverin, Rick Sloan, Marcus Darley 16 drew Brian Hickman, Karen Pearcey, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean 16, Justin Cameron, David Myers, Peter O'Connell, Anne Draffen 13 def by Jeff Ryan, Neil Morris, Craig Meade, Michael Hampson 24, Alistair Van der Ploeg, Scott McConnell, Paul Braybrook, David O'Hanlon 38 def Michelle Tait, Julia Holton, Dave Lindsay, Scott McLean 7, Garry Webb, John Mullane, Chris Love, Brad) Coffey 22 def John Rowland, Daniel Vagg, Ned Bedggood, Graeme Inglis 19
Smeaton v Sebastopol
John McColl, Peter Kersley, Miriam Haines, Helen Mizzeni 23 def Joan Dunn, Stu Neish, Keith Andrews, Bill Anderson 17, John N Gervasoni, Bill Janetski, Geoffrey May, Bob Seamons 16 def George Dailly, Bill Searle, John Symons, Joe Hayes 14, Cameron Robinson, Helen Jenkin, Len Robinson, Laraine Toose 20 def by Bob Jenkins, Max Medwell, Cory Van Putten, Bryan Cassells 32, Geoffrey Jenkin, Rhonda Armstrong, Noel Bomphrey, Ronald Leishman 20 drew Annette Hovey, Hylton Tabb, Steve Turner, Peter Shaw 20
Midlands 89 def Victoria 75
David Denham, John Giblett, Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle 16 def by Ian Willowhite, Janet Norman, Peter McDougall, Shaun O'Loughlin, Robert Mason, Daryl Sparkman, Wally Slocombe, Neil Peoples 31 def Peter Cocks, Peter Elshaug, Daryl Quinlan, Paul Norman 12, Ron Hutchinson, Daryl Traynor, Graeme Barnett, Edward Harwood 21 def by Mark Helmich, Max Capuano, Greg Henderson, Barry Davis 23, Richie Bissett, Mark Templeton, Jeff Gale, Bill Hawken 21 def Brett Harrison, Brendan Dodd, Haydn McDougall, Dante Prenc 18
City Oval v Victoria
Cheryl Magrath, Allan Uthenwoldt, Barry Hender, Jim Paton 21 def George Pyke, Mal Tudorovic, Paul Britt, Robert Beaston 19, David Sullivan, Jason Pring, Kathleen McKenzie, Charles Bolte 16 def Michael Walsh, Elizabeth Luxford, Christopher Carmody, Darren Britt 15, Alan Hawkes, Warren McLean, David Murphy, Robert Vance 28 def Matthew Berriman, Peter Powell, Shane Britt, John Berriman 10, Richard Bice, Paul Dillon, Jamie Winton, Peter Oxlade 25 def Stephen Parker, Damien Ford, Desmond Williams, Arthur David 11
Ballarat North 94 def Mount Xavier 89
Jordan Atkinson, Logan Mattei, John Nimmo, Alexander Parker 25 def Helen Jones, Ben McDonald, Darren Beattie, Malcolm Sargent 16, Ian Antonio, Tony Spiers, Alan Gervasoni, Melissa Smith 18 def by Olivia McKeegan, Lana Bellingham, Ray Giles, Stephen Jones 33, Damian Payne, Terry Simpkin, Martin Stewart, Steve Feldman 22 def David Alsop, Teresa Kelly, Neil Dart, Norman Hughes 15, Jeff Gilchrist, Matthew Smith, Garry Bowden, Roger Parker 29 def Doug Wilson, Christopher Reed, Pat Moran, John Duggan 25
Smeaton 71 def by Waubra 90
Gordon McKay, Peter Howell, Denis Sanford, Ross Dimond 20 def by Tania Carland, Terence Briody, Tony Briody, Horrie Stevens 23, Judith Slater, Keren May, Bill May, Shane Slater 17 def by Simon Tol, Marichu Potter, Ken Fraser, Peter Goldsmith 21, Mervyn McKay, Russell Bradshaw, Robyn Bradshaw, Winston Pickering 10 def by JC Clarke, Peter Beckwith, Mick McDonald, Bobby Williamson 30, Robert Turley, Des Dwyer, Joel McNaught, Robin Cawthan 24 def Hanna Morvell, Leanne Morvell, Bill Harrison, Paul Molloy 16
Ballan 65 def by BMS 76
Ed Dunn, Michael Carey, Jarrod McGuire, Neville Smith 16 def Ivan Annear, Bernadette Hughes, Robert James, Colin Duffy 15, Janine Jensen, Maren Jones, Alan Love, John Couch 13 def by Anthony Braybrook, Neil Ellard, Linda Johannsen, Adrian Venville 22, Gary Cornell, Jan Conroy, Mick Conroy, David McConnell 16 def by Barry Harris, Alan Marini, Mark Walsh, Shane Manley 21, Ruby Armstrong, Keith Burgin, Luke Mullane, Jamie Laurens-Hoyne 20 def Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Ronald Walker, Harry Johannsen 18
Invermay 102 def Sebastopol 53
Ruth Nunn, Tony Morrish, William Boyd, Robert Jones 29 def Barry Donovan, Howard Reynolds, John Harvey, Cec Deans 13, Norma Day, Francisca Grady, James Nolan, Andrew Peacock 27 def Bill Lawrence, Dianne Pelchen, John McQuinn, Barry Fraser 11, John Johnson, Gwen Molloy, Terry Picone, Gus Molloy 23 def Margaret Cassells, Lisa Meade, Robert Pelchen, Trav Meade 16, Norm Haynes, Geoffrey Fraser, Paul Killeen, Mitch Maher 23 def Peter Gilbert, David Jones, Robin McGloin, Don Edwards 13
Ballarat East 104 def Victoria 62
Jake Dean, Gordon Lucas, John Shannon, Noel Biggin 19 drew Carole Bellingham, Ray Bear, John Macdonald, Lynn Slater 19, Owen Dunne, Ben Wiffen, Stephen Kay, Craig Uthenwoldt 26 def John Ferris, Graeme Buchanan, David Dawson, Gary Ryan 11, Dennis Radisich, Bill Moy, Zoe Watson, Matty Jarrett 25 def Geoff Wilson, Brian Bellingham, Barry Macklin, Albert Reus 20, Trevor Johnston, Maureen Peach, Garry Christie, Joshua Peach 34 def Robert McDougall, Ray Walsh, Peter McDonald, Edward King 12
Victoria 58 def Sebastopol 45
Tyson Slater-Bolton, Marsden Collinson, Kristine Slater, Larry Walsh 18 def Di Tobin, Rob Anning, John Tuender, George Meadows 17, Jaxon Hunt, Benny Fernandes, Korrien Lennecke, Albert Chapman 20 def Trish Lovell, Merle Meadows, Stephen Opie, Bill Loader 14, Charlotte Morris, Billie Lennecke, Lauren Morris, Robert Whitcher 20 def Chris Medwell, Christopher Slater, Rita Page, Elaine Pitts 14
Linton 59 def by City Oval 64
Lorraine Symes, Ian Robertson, Gerald Como, Des Symes 23 def Mary Oonk, Maureen Lynch, Pam Oxlade, Robert Oonk 13, Bradley Drinkwater, Beverley Howlett, Anna Harasimowicz, Michael Dittloff 13 def by Anne Poulton, Andrew Wilson, Judy Alexander, John Tansley 34, Andrew Martin, Geoffrey Wilson, Joy Weeden, Kevin Offer 23 def Jody McKenzie, Joe Arnold, Bernard Clebney, Charles Phillips 17
Learmonth 20 def by Sebastopol 53
Jagger Walters-Powell, Betty Walters, Ian Martin, Tony Ferguson 12 def by Rian Harris, Alison Harvey, Graeme Britt, Richard Foale 19, Harry Powell, Ruth Davies, James Ford, Wayne Hucker 8 def by Lawrence Atkins, Maidie Horne, Bob Hateley, Don Clark 34
Ballarat East 35 def Daylesford 29
Christine Harvey, Collete Jordan, Paul Clayson, Maxwell Walters 20 def Stephen Spicer, Tania Bull, Janice Hendy, John Anglin 16, Russell Hateley, Kath Whitehead, Mathew Voss, Kerry Knight 15 def Steve Gordon, Joan Field, Darryl Grant, Mike Tate 13
Division 1 - BMS v Victoria
Division 2 - Midlands v Smeaton
Division 3 - BMS v Central Wendouree
Division 4 - Victoria v Sebastopol
Division 5 - Mount Xavier v City Oval
Division 6 - Ballan v Waubra
Division 7 - Victoria v Invermay
Division 8 - Linton v Victoria
Division 9 - Daylesford v Sebastopol
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.