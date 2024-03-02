Bendigo finishes all over Rebels girls' under-16s

Bendigo Pioneers have lowered the colours of the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the opening Coates Talent League girls' under-16 match of the year.
The Pioneers kept the Rebels scoreless in the last quarter to run away by 39 points at Seaford on Saturday.
BENDIGO 9.120 (64) d GWV REBELS 3.7 (25)
GOALS - Rebels: Willow Manford, Brooklynn Metcalfe
BEST - Rebels: Milly Shortal, Alexandra Oldaker, Matilda Brook, Willow Klaver, Kate Aikman, Lara Purchase
GWV plays its second and last game against Geelong Falcons at Deakin University in Geelong on Sunday, Mastch 17.
