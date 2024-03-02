Ballarat Clarendon College boys row to state title

Ballarat Clarendon College is the new Victorian male school coxed four open division one champion.
The crew of Stuart Hall, Max Mason, James Forsyth, Charlie McClure and cox Reece Belcher led home a one-two finish for Ballarat in the state championship event on Lake Wendouree on Saturday.
High School finished 20.54 seconds in second position ahead of Scotch College over the 2000m course.
Ballarat head of the lake champion St Patrick's College withdraw from the regatta.
BAS head of the lake girls' winner Ballarat Clarendon had to settle for second in its final.
Firbank Grammar proved too good, finishing 9.44 seconds clear, with Loreto College third.
The championships continue on Sunday.
Ballarat gold medallists:
FRIDAY
WENDOUREE BALLARAT ROWING CLUB
Female under-21 pair
SATURDAY
WENDOUREE BALLARAT ROWING CLUB
Female club pair
BALLARAT GRAMMAR SCHOOL
Male school coxed quad scull open division 1
Female school coxed quad scull open division 5
ST PATRICK'S COLLEGE
Male school coxed quad scull open division 2
BALLARAT CLARENDON COLLEGE
Male school coxed four open division 1
Male school coxed four open division 2
Female school coxed four open division 3
LORETO COLLEGE
Female school coxed four open division 2
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.