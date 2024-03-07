One-of-a-kind retreat in Invermay

Nestled on approximately five acres of serene landscape, this unique home combines modern comforts with the charm of nature.
The property greets you with lovely gardens and a stately brick facade, setting the tone for what's inside.
A stunning atrium is a focal point of this craftsman build, with a spacious living room that overlooks and allows natural light to flood the space.
The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with modern appliances, ample counter space, and a convenient breakfast nook overlooking the expansive backyard.
Entertain guests in the elegant dining room, where every meal becomes a special occasion. The combination of classic brick walls, a freestanding wood-burning stove and modern finishes creates a timeless atmosphere.
The main bedroom is a tranquil retreat, with a spacious layout and large windows providing views of the surrounding greenery. The ensuite bathroom has a large shower, toilet and vanity.
The three additional bedrooms are generously sized, each with their own unique charm.
Outside is where you'll discover the true allure of this property. The expansive backyard provides endless possibilities for outdoor activities, from gardening, to hosting gatherings under the open sky.
Additional features of this home are a tennis court, multiple sheds and carports to accommodate 10 cars, a large dam, fenced dog run and under-home storage.
With approximately five acres of land, this property offers a rare opportunity for privacy and tranquillity.
