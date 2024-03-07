The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

One-of-a-kind retreat in Invermay

By Feature Property
March 8 2024 - 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One-of-a-kind retreat in Invermay
One-of-a-kind retreat in Invermay
  • 328 Millers Rd, Invermay
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 10
  • $1.5 million
  • Agency: Minogue and Co Real Estate
  • Agent: Elizabeth Minogue 0466 985 391
  • Inspect: Saturday, 10am - 10.30am

Nestled on approximately five acres of serene landscape, this unique home combines modern comforts with the charm of nature.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.