Spacious family home in popular Nerrina

This 12-month-old Simmonds home presents a rare chance to embrace a lifestyle of modern comfort and convenience.
Whether you're seeking a spacious family haven or an entertainer's dream, this property provides the canvas for a life well lived.
With two main bedrooms, expansive living areas and an outdoor oasis, this residence is more than just a home; it's an invitation to a lifestyle of luxury and ease.
Step inside to discover the impressive features that define this property. With five bedrooms, including dual main suites with ensuites, this double-storey home caters to both family dynamics and guest hospitality.
The kitchen, equipped with 900mm gas cooking, stone benchtops, a butler's pantry and plenty of storage, stands as a culinary haven.
Enjoy year-round comfort with gas central heating and evaporative cooling.
Upstairs, the formal living area has its own sink (perfect for guests and gatherings), which flows out to the balcony looking back towards Ballarat's CBD.
Downstairs in the main open plan living area there is a perfect blend between indoor and outdoor spaces, with the undercover alfresco area featuring a custom-built outdoor fireplace.
The gardens are easy maintenance and waiting for any green thumb who cares to take them further. "It's move-in ready, landscaped front and back, and very minimalistic which will eventually grow to hedging and provide privacy," explains selling agent, Paul McGourlay.
This residence harmoniously blends functionality with sophistication, providing the perfect setting for intimate family moments and grand gatherings.
Situated just down from the Monte Christo Bushland Reserve, 3A Hillcrest Road seamlessly integrates tranquillity with urban convenience.
The Wallaby Track is an easy walk or scenic cycle of just 3.2 kilometres to the bustling heart of Ballarat's CBD. Revel in the proximity to nature while maintaining easy access to city amenities.
Whether it's the peaceful retreat of the Monte Christo Bushland Reserve or the swift commute to Ballarat CBD, this location promises a harmonious balance between serenity and connectivity.
Embrace a lifestyle where every detail, from the home's design to its surroundings, converges to create a residence that truly stands out.
