Heatwave conditions to hit Ballarat this long weekend

Authorities are urging residents in the Ballarat region to be on alert and prepare for heatwave conditions over the Labour Day long weekend, with four days over 30 degrees forecast.
Ballarat is set for a top of 32 degrees on Friday, March 8, 36 degrees on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, and 34 degrees on Monday, March 11.
Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Kate Doyle said Saturday night will also be a hot one.
"The minimum temperature in Ballarat is meant to be 20 degrees on the current forecast," she said.
"That is certainly going to make a sticky night."
It comes as the Ballarat region gears up to host the Begonia Festival and other major events including the Chillout Festival in Daylesford.
Ambulance Victoria Central Grampians Area Manager Aliesha Robertson said people going to those events are urged to take precautions.
"It's really important for people to look after themselves," Ms Robertson said.
"There's lots of really simple ways that people can do that - that extends to their loved ones.
"Staying hydrated by drinking lots of water - particularly if they're out and about across the day - and where possible, get some down time using the cool air conditioned spaces and fans.
"Make sure they're wearing hats and sunscreens if they're attending those outdoor events and if they don't have to go outside, don't go outside during the hottest part of the day."
Ms Robertson also urged people to never leave people or pets in cars.
"Hot cars can kill," she said.
"The temperature can double and become deadly (inside a car) in a few minutes - that's even on mild summer days."
She said a particular concern was also around swimming in the heat.
"A lot of people tend to merge towards waterways," she said.
"It's just to make sure people take extra care and avoid drownings; listening to the messages, taking note of signs around where they're entering the water, not using alcohol.
If they're planning to swim, always let someone know where they are or go with someone else when they're entering water. It's a very big concern across this type of weather."
CFA District 15 Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lachlan Redman said all four days will present elevated fire danger.
"We're not out of the Fire Danger Period as yet, as the recent drying continues across the district," Mr Redman said.
"Elevated temperatures and potential winds will increase fire danger ratings. People just need to remain vigilant and be prepared and have their fire plan ready for the weekend.
"That includes being away from home. Stay informed, use two methods of information - the VicEmergency app and also your local emergency broadcaster - as well. Just keep an eye on conditions.
"People ... need to lookout for one another, particularly the elderly and the vulnerable."
Safety tips from the CFA for this long weekend:
