Public urged to 'be kind' as police search for Ms Murphy's body

More than a month since Samantha Murphy went missing, her family is getting some answers.
Victoria Police have charged a 22-year-old Scotsburn man for the alleged murder of Ms Murphy.
They alleged he killed Ms Murphy on the day she went missing - Sunday, February 4 - in Mount Clear.
Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said the man allegedly had not told them where Ms Murphy's body is.
He said the man was not known to Ms Murphy or her family.
Chief Commissioner Patton said the suspect was found through a combination of pinging phones, investigating reports from the public and ground searches.
The police said they do not think anyone else was involved at this stage, and there is no allegation it was a hit and run.
"He has been charged with murder, which by its definition means was an intentional act," Commissioner Patton said.
The man's home and surrounding areas were searched by police on the same day he was arrested, March 6.
"This investigation is far from over, we're going to be continuing to gather further evidence," Chief Commissioner Patton said.
He said police are doing everything they can to locate Ms Murphy's body.
"We've had amazing assistance in terms of intelligence and reports being made," Chief Commissioner Patton said.
"But anyone who has any information, even the slightest bit of information that you think might not be relevant, please call Crime Stoppers.
"Any little clue could be vital in helping us locate her body."
Chief Commissioner Patton said the family had been under intense scrutiny since Ms Murphy went missing, but were fully cleared.
"Victoria Police said everyone should keep an open mind and let us go about their business," he said.
"They [the Murphy family] have provided everything we needed and they have had no involvement whatsoever in this matter."
"I want to thank all members of the public and Ballarat communities, they've been fantastic in the way they've assisted," Chief Commissioner Patton said.
"I know that Samantha's disappearance has had a profound impact on the Ballarat community."
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson has urged the community to let the police process "run its course".
He said he knew the community would rally around the family and those who knew Ms Murphy.
"There is also the other side to this as well, is that the young male who has been charged with the offence of murder ... we need to make sure we let the process take its course," Cr Hudson said.
"I'm aware that social media has already been rife with lots of comments and posts.
"The same message that I put out yesterday is for people to refrain and just allow the process to run its course to the conclusion."
In a press release, Samantha is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing black half-length leggings and a maroon/brown coloured singlet.
Anyone with any other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers.com.au
