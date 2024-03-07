BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: Melton South

Ballarat Football Netball League premiership coach Travis Hodgson has no illusions about the task ahead for Melton South.
The Panthers are coming from rock bottom, going without a win last year and suffering a series of massive defeats.
It is not a totally foreign experience for Hodgson.
This is his sixth senior coaching assignment - third in the BFNL after Bacchus Marsh and Sunbury - and on each occasion he has taken on a team which has missed finals in the previous season.
"I enjoy the challenge of taking on a team from outside the finals and lifting them up the ladder."
Hodgson could not be more ready and there is no question he has his players in the right mindset to get a major rebuild underway.
Hodgson says one of the Panthers' priorities is to gain the respect of everyone else in the BFNL - on and off the field.
"You can become a laughing stock when the margins are as big as they've been. No one takes you seriously.
"I know from an opposition's point of view having coached against Melton South, you prepare differently. You don;t take shortcuts, but you don't put the same focus on the opposition in your preparation.
"I want that to change.That will only come on the back of us becoming more competitive," he said.
Hodgson said it was quite possible that Melton South could improve markedly and still not win a game this season.
He said hopefully the Panthers can get some wins on the board.
"I'd love to see the players sing the song, but we need to improve massively even before we start thinking about winning."
Hodgson said it was going to be all about improving bit by bit in different areas of a game.rather than having big picture goals.
He said it would also be important to reduce losing margins.
Melton South's smallest loss last season was 98 points to Bacchus Marsh.
The Panthers also conceded 200 points or more six times. "We need to remove that."
Hodgson said his first task had been to improve the player list. "We've tried to build blocks in place around which the homegrown kids to work with."
A select group of recruits is headed by former Adelaide Crows AFL-listed Anthony Wilson, who Hodgson describes as an "excitement machine". "He's a ripper. He's going to be great for us and for the competition."
Others include former Sydney Swans and Western Bulldogs veteran Patrick Veszpremi, Geelong VFL-listed Darby Schilder, Stuart Hobijn-Allen, who has been on Coburg's VFL list and is a Shepparton premiership player, and experienced goalkicking forward Jayden Welch.
From closer to home there is Sunbury teenager Ryder Rousch and the return of veteran Matt Notman.
Coach: Travis Hodgson (non-playing) first year
2023: 11th - 0 wins, 16 losses
Highest score: 8.12 (60) v Lake Wendouree
Highest score against: Sunbury 36.20 (236) and Melton 36.20 (236)
Lowest score against: Bacchus Marsh 18.18 (126)
Leading goalkicker: Aydin Rielly 16
Stuart Hobijn-Allen (Airport West/Shepparton/Coburg VFL)
Matt Notman (Hepburn)
Ryder Rousch (Sunbury)
Darby Schilder (Modewarre/Geelong VFL) Geelong VFL listed
Patrick Veszpremi (Woorinen/Sydney Swans AFl/Western Bulldogs AFL)
Jayden Welch (Broadford)
Anthony Wilson (Port Adelaide SANFL/Norwood SANFL/Adelaide Crows AFL)
R1: Melton (h) - Saturday, April 13
R2: Sunbury (a) night
R3: Redan (h)
R4: East Point (a)
R5: bye
R6: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R7: Sebastopol (h)
R8: Ballarat (a)
R9: Lake Wendouree (a)
R10: Darley (h)
R11: North Ballarat (h)
R12: bye
R13: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R14: Melton (a)
R15: Sunbury (h)
R16: Redan (a)
R17: Ballarat (h)
R18: Sebastopol (a)
Melton South coach Anna Edmonds is hopeful greater depth will lift the Panthers into the BFNL A grade finals this season.
Edmonds said injuries had cost them dearly late in their 2023 campaign..
She said this had left them light on, meaning they did not have the personnel when it counted most.
"In the games we needed to win we came up short. We couldn't cover the injuries."
Edmonds said they had recruited with the aim of having cover in all areas of the court.
"We don't want to see a repeat of last year.
"We want to take the next step.
"We're definitely pushing for finals," she said.
The return of former Samoan youth representative Tahnysha Salanoa is a massive boost for the Panthers.
She played with Melton South in 2018 and went on to play for Samoa in the world youth and senior cups.
The 24-year-old goal attack returned to the game last year after a break, winning the Northern Football Netball League best and fairest and being named in the competition's team of the year.
Teenage "pocket rocket" Alyssa Dreaneen (Newtown & Chilwell) is another recruit along with Narena Baker, who is also playing with the Melton-based Western Warriors in the VNL 23/under competition.
Edmonds is pleased with the Panthers' pre-season, which is now focusing on court sessions in the final phase of their preparation
"It's gone really well.
"We have a good mix of experience and youngsters. There's some real talent coming through.
"It's now all about getting to know each other and putting it together," Edmonds said.
COACH: Anna Edmonds
2023: 8th
5 wins
11 losses
