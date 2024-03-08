McEvoys takes aim at back-to-back Sires Produce

Ballarat trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy are chasing back-to-back $300,000 VRC Sires Produce Stakes.
Rue De Royale will attempt to emulate Veight's win in the group 3 two-year-old classic at Flemington on Saturday.
The colt goes into the 1400m assignment as a maiden, but with form that suggests this could be his big moment.
Rue De Royale's best form has been in Sydney, where he ran second in the Golden Gift in the spring and a first-up second in the Millennium on February 10.
His 10th in the Blue Diamond at Caulfield is best forgotten, with him settling at the back of the field from a wide barrier and never able to get into contention.
Tony McEvoy told racing.com that Rue De Royale had come through the Blue Diamond run "really well".
"The barriers kill you don't they?
"We elected to go back and ended up having to go back to last and circle the field.
"I thought he ran really competitively," McEvoy said.
"He's come through it beautifully and we've trained him on strongly towards the Sires."
THERE will be a big watch on Berkeley Square in the $200,000 Australian Cup Prelude, 1800m, for Ballarat trainer Dan O'Sullivan.
This is the four-year-old's first autumn carnival, with his previous campaigns having been in spring and winter.
Berkeley Square has not won since October, 2022, but his two outings this preparation have been thereabouts with midfield finishes in the stakes company.
FOXY Frida is well in the market to add another feature race to her resume in the group 3 $200,000 Matron Stakes, 1600m.
The Andrew Noble-trained mare has a strong second-up record with one win and four minor placings in seven tries and her first-up fourth indicated she is ready to enhance that.
She has also shown a liking for Flemington with four wins in 10 visits.
BALLARAT Turf Club has had a metropolitan class race added to its meeting on Monday.
An $80,000 benchmark84 handicap, 1100m, has extended the card to nine races after being transferred from the original program for Flemington on Saturday.
The move was made as part of the process to reduce the Flemington meeting to eight races to help avoid the heat of the day, which is forecast to reach 38 degrees.
.Another race was moved to Moonee Valley on Friday night.
The Sportsbet Loves Ballarat Handicap has attracted a field of seven.
