Miners youth league teams contest Ballarat senior tournament

Ballarat Miners men's and women's youth teams are taking to the court in the Ballarat senior basketball tournament over the Labour Day long weekend.
The Miners is one of six teams in the men's A grade competition, which also features the Ballarat-based Fed Falcons.
The Miners face "Root beer float & a jug of coke tanks" in their opening game at Selkirk Stadium on Saturday at noon.
Their other fixtures:
The Miners' first outing in women's A grade is against Wallan Panthers on Saturday at noon
Their other fixtures:
The three-day tournament also includes men's B grade, two men's C grade divisions, men's social, women's C grade and women's social.
