BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: Redan

Redan coach Gary Learmonth says the Lions' loss to North Ballarat in a Ballarat Football Netball League elimination final last season stung more than most people will ever know.
He said they were "bitterly disappointed" after leading by more than three goals in the third quarter, and then seeing the Roosters reach the grand final.
Learmonth said making finals might have exceeded the expectations of outsiders, but not internally.
"We were disappointed not to go further."We held no fears for anyone and it's the same again this year.
"The talent is there.
"We just need to tighten up structurally," he said.
"We want to improve on our fifth finish.
"It's as simple as that," Learmonth said.
Redan will have a relatively fresh look this year with a sizable turnover in players.
Players leaving the Den include former coach Jarrett Giampaolo and former captain Liam Hoy, who have both moved to Newlyn in the CHFL, Lions superstar Izaac Grant, who has returned home to Hepburn in the CHFL, Tom Lamb, who has moved to Rokewood-Corindhap, and Declan Murphy, Declan Phillips and Flynn Atchison, who have also made moves.
Grant is a massive loss, as the club's reigning best and fairest, BFNL leading goalkicker and one of the competitions best young players.
The leadership qualities of Hoy and Giampaolo will also be missed.
New to Redan are Geelong VFL-listed tall forward Lachie Bond from Newtown & Chiswell, Brandon Green (Waubra), Zac Mortlock (Natte Bealiba) and Joe Black (De La Salle).
The Lions have lacked a tall target in attack and Bond will fill this void.
In addition to these new faces, Learmonth said Lincoln Barnes, Alex Harvey and Nick Barker would be like recruits after missing the bulk of last season.
The changes certainly do not faze Learmonth, who is also buoyed by the young talent at the club.
"We've got some talented kids coming through.
"They'll all be better for whatever they did last year."
One area Learmonth is looking for improvement in is output consistency.
"We need to bridge the gap between our best and worst.
"We beat Darley at Darley and East (point) at the Eastern Oval.
"At the other end of the scale we lost to Ballarat and had some so-so games.
"We're not alone in needing to lift in this area, but that's where we're at," he said.
Coach: Gary Learmonth (non-playing) second year
2023: 5th (lost elimination final) - 9 wins, 7 losses
Highest score: 34.14 (218) v Melton South
Highest score against: Melton 20.12 (132)
Lowest score against: Lake Wendouree 1.12 (18)
Leading goalkicker: Izaac Grant 55
Joe Black (De La Salle)
Lachie Bond (Newtown & Chiswell) Geelong VFL listed
Brandon Green (Waubra)
Zac Mortlock (Natte Bealiba)
R1: Sunbury (h)
R2: Ballarat (a)
R3: Melton South (a)
R4: Sebastopol (h)
R5: Darley (a)
R6: Lake Wendouree (h)
R7: North Ballarat (a)
R8: bye
R9: East Point (h)
R10: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R11: Melton (h)
R12: Ballarat (h)
R13: Sunbury (a)
R14: bye
R15: Sebastopol (a)
R16: Melton South (h)
R17: North Ballarat (h)
R18: Lake Wendouree (a)
Redan must have recurring nightmares about North Ballarat and Darley in the Ballarat Football Netball League A grade competition.
This duo has been the Lions' stumbling block in the past two seasons.
They have been the combinations to defeat Redan in finals in 2022 and 2023, and it has been Darley which has had the better of them in preliminary finals on each occasion.
So there is no hesitation from third-year coach Ruby Jarmain when stating that reaching the grand final is what 2024 is all about for the Lions.
There is no discussion.
Playing in the grand final is what Redan's season is all about. Nothing less.
Jarmain is pleased with the additions the Lions have made to find that extra edge, with the experienced Cass Peace back from maternity leave, past best and fairest Lilly Francis returning after playing in Geelong and the arrival of defender Kahlan Tanoi from City West Falcons in the VNL.
Their major loss is shooter Mackenzie Nicholson to Sebastopol.
Jarmain said as well as bolstering their squad, the Lions had added premiership coach Kate McMahon to the coaching panel.
She has been given the task of looking after the shooting circle, where Jarmain believes Redan can find that extra edge to go one step further.
She said Redan was getting enough opportunities on goal, but needed to make more of them - especially in the big games at the end of the season when everything was on the line.
"We need to improve our shooting percentage."
Jarmain is feeling confident about the season ahead, with in her eyes North Ballarat again the team to beat and Sunbury also a major contender.
Coach: Ruby Jarmain
2023: fifth
10 wins, 1 draw, 5 losses
