BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: Redan

Players leaving the Den include former coach Jarrett Giampaolo and former captain Liam Hoy, who have both moved to Newlyn in the CHFL, Lions superstar Izaac Grant, who has returned home to Hepburn in the CHFL, Tom Lamb, who has moved to Rokewood-Corindhap, and Declan Murphy, Declan Phillips and Flynn Atchison, who have also made moves.