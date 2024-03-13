The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Preview

BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: Bacchus Marsh

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated March 13 2024 - 6:30pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Carlton player Dennis Armfield wants to see Bacchus Marsh as a great place to be.
Former Carlton player Dennis Armfield wants to see Bacchus Marsh as a great place to be.

New Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield is looking for improvement across all aspects of the Cobras in the Ballarat Football Netball League this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.