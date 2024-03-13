BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: Bacchus Marsh

New Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield is looking for improvement across all aspects of the Cobras in the Ballarat Football Netball League this season.
He wants to help create an environment in which Bacchus Marsh is spoken about as an enjoyable place to be.
Of course part of that improving on the eighth position finish the Cobras had last year.
"We want to improve our win-loss ratio.
"We understand it's a strong competition.
"We know it's going to be tough.
"We have to keep growing, and push up the ladder," he said.
For Armfield, the pre-season has been everything he could have asked for when taking this into consideration.
He said the experience has been great.
"I've been gobsmacked by the energy and excitement - the buy into my program.
"I'm a pretty serious coach and it's important to get the work done."
Armfield, who played 145 AFL games with Carlton from 2008 to 2017, has arrived at Bacchus Marsh after coaching Park Orchards in the Eastern Football League for five years.
The 37-year-old looks like being one of only two playing coaches in the BFNL, with Sebastopol's Tony Lockyer - although yet to make 100 per cent commitment to pulling on the boots.
"I'm leaning towards playing. I've done all the pre-season work.
"I'm feeling good and might as well make the most of it.
"(As they say) you're a long time retired."
What he does not want to do though is halt the progress of youngsters.
With the recruitment of former Western Bulldogs, Sydney Swans and Carlton tall Andrejs Everitt, 34, and veterans such as Tyson Shea and Simon La Franchi going around again, Armfield is mindfield of keeping the right balance.
He said the youngsters were the future, but there remained a good connection between them and some "wise old heads".
"We're putting the future of the club in the hands of younger players as much as possible.
While Armfield and Everitt are Bacchus Marsh's marquee recruits, it has worked hard to add depth.
Collingwood VFL player Rye Penny has chosen to have Bacchus Marsh as his home club in a switch from Gisborne. As well as four games with the Magpies last year, he played with Calder Cannons in the Talent League under-18 competition.
Other recruits include Baiden Cracknell and Josh Calvitto, who are returning from Dunnstown, Sam Crea back from Ballan, and Cohen Le Sueur from Gordon.
Coach: Dennis Armfield (playing) first year
2023: 8th - 6 wins, 10 losses
Highest score: 19.19 (133) v Lake Wendouree
Highest score against: Sebastopol 19.24 (138)
Lowest score against: Melton South 2.8 (20)
Leading goalkicker: Jake Owen 34
Dennis Armfield (Park Orchards)
Andrejs Everitt (Park Orchards)
Josh Calvitto (Dunnstown)
Baden Cracknell (Dunnstown)
Sam Crea (Ballan)
Cohen LeSeur (Gordon)
Rye Penny (Gisborne) Collingwood VFL listed
R1: Lake Wendouree (h) night - April 13
R2: Melton (h)
R3: East Point (a) night
R4: Redan (a)
R5: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R6: North Ballarat (a)
R7: Melton South (a)
R8: Darley (h)
R9: Sunbury (a)
R10: Ballarat (a)
R11: bye
R12: East Point (h)
R13: Lake Wendouree (a)
R14: Darley (a)
R15: Redan (h)
R16: Ballarat (h)
R17: bye
R18: Melton South (h)
Bacchus Marsh is back in earnest in BFNL A grade netball.
The Cobras played in the competition last season, but without a formal team structure.
Bacchus Marsh captain Jaimee Walsh said there was no coach and no specific A grade squad.
He said it was just a matter of getting a group of players on the court each week.
"It was challenging.
"A lot of players had to play two games each week to make up numbers, but we had a good time."
It was no surprise Bacchus Marsh went without a win, but it is hoping to turn around its fortunes in 2024.
The first step has been appointing Lisa Tyrell as coach.
With a strong netball background in South Australia, Tyrell has been involved with the Cobras for more than decade, being a former player and junior coach, and having other roles including reserves football team manager.
"I thought I would get in and help them and do what I can to help them improve," Tyrell said at the time of her appointment.
Walsh said there were plenty of up-and-coming youngsters at the club and they would be looking to develop and bring through as many players as possible through the ranks.
"That's where the focus will be."
She said there was a lot of work to do, but there was some real enthusiasm around the club.
Walsh said the football department was also providing great support - emphasised by a combined football and netball training camp.
D grade was Bacchus Marsh's most successful senior team last season winning four games.
Like A grade, its B grade and C grade teams also went winless.
2023 - 17th
0 wins, 16 losses
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.