The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

GALLERY | Finals heat up on long-weekend scorcher

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 9 2024 - 11:10pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GALLERY | Finals heat up on long-weekend scorcher
GALLERY | Finals heat up on long-weekend scorcher

The mercury off the field may have finished a touch under 37 degrees on Saturday, but the action was even hotter on the field as finals action heated up across Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.