GALLERY | Finals heat up on long-weekend scorcher

The mercury off the field may have finished a touch under 37 degrees on Saturday, but the action was even hotter on the field as finals action heated up across Ballarat.
The Ballarat Cricket Association moved into finals mode for the first day of the two-day semi-finals and while the day seemed perfect for batting, it was the bowlers who defied the conditions to leave both Ballarat-Redan and East Ballarat on the cusp of a grand final berth.
Fortunately for basketballers, the pre-season tournament at Selkirk Stadium was played in nice and air-conditioned comfort. Many of the Ballarat Miners top players took to the court just three weeks before the start of their own season.
There was also plenty of pre-season soccer action as well. Photographers Adam Trafford and Lachlan Bence braved the conditions to capture these images.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.