BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: Sunbury

Sunbury's Matt White is taking a simple philosophy into his first season as a senior head coach.
It is not about having expectations.
"It's a shocking word. I hate what it implies.
"If you have expectations, that's your ceiling.
White said it was all about a desire and wanting to do your best.
He said getting everyone on the same page was one of the key components in achieving this.
"This'll be our biggest challenge.
"In my time in footy I've found the best teams are those that are best connected.
"There's no need to talk to each other on the field. The game plan looks after itself."
A veteran of 153 AFL games with Richmond and Port Adelaide from 2006 to 2017, White is itching for the season to get started.
While new in the role, the 36-year-old knows Sunbury well.
"I know the place like the back of my hand."
He grew up just a few blocks from the Lions' Clarke Oval, regularly having a kick on the ground as a youngster and playing a couple of under-18 games with Sunbury before being drafted by the Tigers via the Calder Cannons.
White said with a desire to coach and he had long stated that if the right opportunity came up he'd take and as it turned out after two years in an assistant role at Coburg in the VFL the Sunbury job came up.
He said the first day had been a little daunting, but a great support team around him he had quickly settled in.
"We've put the right people in the right places and that's taken a load off me."
White said there had been a major emphasis on ball use right from the outset.
"They've seen plenty of football already. (Pre-season's) been really good.
"The boys are fit and firing."
While everything is very much a learning curve for White and his player group, he is pleased with what the Lions have been able to add.
Jordan Tentonello has crossed from Rupertswood with Brock Landt, while Ben Eales is a Gisborne premiership player and Dean Muir is back with Sunbury from East Keilor.
White is excited about what each will take to the table, with Muir providing several options as a player as well as leadership.
Landt played with Sunbury in 2019, when as an under-19 he made his senior debut alongside brothers Jack and Dylan.
Sunbury has also signed Coburg VFL-listed Ben Cameron from Kyneton, but has lost Essendon-listed Cody Brand to Keilor.
Sunbury has won five premierships since joining the BFNL in 1997, including three on end in that year. The Lions' last flag came in 2012.
While White is not be setting any expectations for Sunbury, there are undoubtedly many in and around the club believing a premiership is well overdue and with the expectation that another flag is not far away.
Coach: Matt White (non-playing) first year
2023: 7th - 8 wins, 8 losses
Highest score: 36.20 (236) v Melton South
Highest score against: Darley 20.4 (124)
Lowest score against: East Point 4.5 (29)
Leading goalkicker: Jake Sutton 37
Ben Cameron (Kyneton) Coburg VFL listed
Ben Eales (Gisborne)
Brock Landt (Rupertswood)
Dean Muir (East Keilor)
Jordan Tentonello (Rupertswood)
R1: Redan (a) - April 13
R2: Melton South (h) night
R3: bye
R4: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R5: North Ballarat (h)
R6: Darley (h)
R7: Lake Wendouree (a)
R8: East Point (a)
R9: Sebastopol (h)
R10: Melton (h)
R11: Ballarat (a)
R12: Melton (a)
R13: Redan (h)
R14: bye
R15: Melton South (a)
R16: Darley (a)
R17: East Point (h)
R18: Bacchus Marsh (h)
For Sunbury, the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League A grade netball season is going to take a much different shape.
Last season was all about consolidation with the Lions re-entering the competition.
Sunbury was largely satisfied just to have an A grade team back on the court.
To make finals in many ways was a bonus.
For coach Kim Bailey and her players, finishing in the top six provided a sign of what might be to come as they build momentum.
"It was a goal to make finals."
She said that again would be the goal, but just making it would not be enough this season.
Sunbury finished third and lost an elimination final to Lake Wendouree.
"They're our nemesis. They match up well with us."
"We'll be looking to go a few steps further this season."
The Lions have recruited to do that.
They have lured shooter Bec Hicks from Darley and mid-court player Sarah Croft, who plays under Bailer at VNL club Western Warriors.
Sunbury will be without Georgia Hellyer to a leg injury.
Bailey said having another shooter would provide greater depth and flexibility.
She said the Lions had also importantly added experience, which would help deal better with pressure - something which was lacking in their finals loss last year.
Coach: Kim Bailey
2023: 3rd
12 wins, 4 losses
