The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

How Ballarat students have exhibits at some of Melbourne's top arts venues

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated March 12 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat High School graduate Jasmine Goon in her utility jumpsuit for fine artists which she created as part of her 2023 VCE Product Design and Technology studies. Picture by Nicole Cleary, courtesy of the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority
Ballarat High School graduate Jasmine Goon in her utility jumpsuit for fine artists which she created as part of her 2023 VCE Product Design and Technology studies. Picture by Nicole Cleary, courtesy of the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority

Visitors to Melbourne Museum, the National Gallery of Victoria and audiences at Melbourne Recital Centre will see the work of some of Ballarat's most talented young designers, artists, composers and performers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.