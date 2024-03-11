The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Beaufort farmer Tom Franc, 80, still busking at 'Folkie' in wake of fires

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
March 11 2024 - 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Franc has been coming to the Port Fairy Folk Festival for 41 years. Picture by Katrina Lovell
Tom Franc has been coming to the Port Fairy Folk Festival for 41 years. Picture by Katrina Lovell

Tom "Percy" Franc hasn't missed a Port Fairy Folk Festival in four decades, and even though the property where he lives was burnt in the recent fires he still made the trek.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.