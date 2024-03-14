The backyard dreams are made of in Alfredton

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
Nestled in the heart of Alfredton, this magnificent residence sits on an expansive 945 square metre (approx.) plot of land, promising a lifestyle of luxury and convenience.
The home has proximity to essential amenities, positioned within the prestigious Ballarat High School zone, and just moments away from Alfredton Primary and St Thomas More Primary School.
With Coltman Plaza nearby and the picturesque Lake Wendouree and vibrant Ballarat CBD just a short drive away, this location is truly unmatched.
The striking brick veneer facade is adorned with elegant rendered accents, leading to a secure double lock-up garage and lawn framing the pathway to the front door.
Inside is a haven of sophistication, with high ceilings, square-set cornices and 2.4 metre doors.
The main suite is a sanctuary of style, adorned with pendant lighting, a walk-in robe and private ensuite complete with double vanity, large shower and toilet.
The family bathroom is shared with the remaining bedrooms, and features a double vanity, shower and luxurious freestanding bath, with a separate toilet nearby.
With three living areas spread throughout the home, there's ample space for relaxation and entertainment.
The heart of the home is the open plan living area, seamlessly integrating the gourmet kitchen equipped with a 900mm gas stove/oven, dishwasher, dual sinks, breakfast bench and walk-in pantry.
Practicality meets style in the laundry, which has ample bench space, overhead cupboards and backyard access, with linen storage conveniently located in the passage.
Stay comfortable year-round, with central heating and cooling ensuring a pleasant indoor climate regardless of the season.
A spacious outdoor deck beckons for leisurely outdoor gatherings, while the inground pool provides a refreshing retreat during the warmer months.
Challenge your friends to a game on the basketball half court, or retreat to the outdoor rumpus/games room, complete with air conditioning and a powder room for added convenience.
Additional enhancements include a central vacuum system and solar panels, providing convenience and sustainability.
Be quick to schedule in your inspection, as this one is sure to be popular.
