The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Man flown to hospital following Cape Clear crash

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated March 13 2024 - 10:35am, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after a crash in Cape Clear on Wednesday, March 13. Picture file
A man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after a crash in Cape Clear on Wednesday, March 13. Picture file

A man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after a crash in Cape Clear on Wednesday, March 13.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.