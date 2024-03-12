Man flown to hospital following Cape Clear crash

A man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after a crash in Cape Clear on Wednesday, March 13.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Cape Clear-Rokewood Road about 6.30am after reports a car had crashed into a tree, leaving a person trapped.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed a man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, however his age and extent of injuries is not yet clear.
"Four CFA units alongside SES responded to a vehicle incident on Cape Clear-Rokewood Road ... around 7.20am," a CFA spokesperson said.
"Units responded from Cape Clear, Dereel, Rokewood Junction and District and Grenville."
A VICSES unit from Lismore assisted at the scene.
The exact cause of the crash is not clear.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.