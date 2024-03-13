The Courier
Workers trapped underground after gold mine collapse

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 13 2024 - 7:57pm, first published 7:35pm
Specialist CFA mine rescuers have arrived at the Ballarat Gold Mine. Picture by Kate Healy
UPDATE 7.50pm: A number of vehicles continue to come and go from the mine, but no news has been released about the condition of the trapped people.

