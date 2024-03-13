Workers trapped underground after gold mine collapse

UPDATE 7.50pm: A number of vehicles continue to come and go from the mine, but no news has been released about the condition of the trapped people.
Three paramedics and a firetruck left just before 8pm.
UPDATE 7.35pm: Two more ambulances have just arrived at the scene, and the air ambulance has taken off.
UPDATE 7.10pm: Victorian premier Jacinta Allan has made a statement.
"I'm thinking of every worker and every family who is impacted by this event. Tonight will be a long night for them and for the entire Ballarat community," she said.
UPDATE 6.20pm: Specialist CFA mine rescuers have arrived at the Ballarat Gold Mine, and an air ambulance is on its way.
PREVIOUSLY:
Two people are potentially trapped underground at the Ballarat Gold Mine after a collapse, Victoria Police has confirmed.
Emergency crews were called about 4.50pm on March 13, and several emergency services were seen gathering inside the mine office areas including fire and rescue, and paramedics.
A hazardous material firetruck was also seen.
Further details are not available at this stage.
"Emergency services are responding to reports of a mine collapse in Mount Clear," police said in a statement.
"There are reports that two people were trapped underground at the Indicator Lane site about 4.50pm.
"The situation is developing and further information will be provided when available."
A WorkSafe spokesperson said inspectors and a technical specialist are also responding.
The Ballarat Gold Mine at Mount Clear produced its first gold in 2011, and produces about 40 to 50,000 ounces of gold per year.
The mine stretches for several kilometres underground, including underneath homes in Ballarat's east to the rail line.
It's now owned by Victory Minerals, after several ownership changes in the past few years.
In 2007, 27 miners were trapped almost a kilometre underground for five hours before they were rescued through a ventilation tunnel.
MORE TO COME
