Australia's best netballers arrive for the Ballarat Blitz

AUSTRALIA'S best netballers will all descend on Ballarat this weekend as the Melbourne Vixens host the Ballarat Blitz pre-season competition, involving four of the best clubs in the country.
The Vixens, Adeladie Thunderbirds, West Coast Fever and GIANTS netball all will be in Ballarat for a series of pre-season clashes which will be played at Selkirk Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.
The Victorian Men's League will also play a curtain raiser on Saturday before the Super Netball teams take the court later in the day.
The Vixens themselves will host West Coast Fever on Saturday from 5pm, while they also meet the Adelaide Thuderbirds at 1pm on Sunday.
It is expected the Vixens will b able to debut Australian Diamonds goaler Sophie Garbin who has joined the club this season as one of three new signings.
Her inclusion comes as the club announced that fellow goaler Mwai Kumwenda will take some time away from the sport after announcing her pregnancy this week.
The Vixens have also announced the signings of young gun Zara Walters and the return of former Vixen Rudi Ellis who has crossed back to Melbourne from the Fever.
Other matches to be played include the GIANTS versus the Thurderbirds from 3pm on Saturday while the GIANTS also meet the Fever from 11am on Sunday.
The Ballarat Blitz will also feature a range of community events across the weekend including clinics at CE Brown Reserve as well as coaching and umpiring activies.
Netball Victoria chief executive Andrea Pearman said the Vixens were thrilled to once again base themselves in Ballarat, just weeks before the start of the season
"The Ballarat region is a stronghold for our sport, full of passionate netball participants both on and off the court," she said.
"We can't wait to get out into the community with our world-class athletes and bring a festival of elite netball to the region.
"We're pleased to have three Super Netball teams from across the country joining us in Ballarat, and we look forward to working with the City of Ballarat and the Victorian Government to showcase what regional Victoria has to offer."
Tickets are available through the Melbourne Vixens website for one or both days and will also be available on the door.
Saturday
1.30pm - Victorian Men's curtain raiser
3pm - GIANTS vs Thunderbirds
5pm - Vixens vs Fever
Sunday
11am - GIANTS vs Fever
1pm - Vixens vs Thunderbirds
