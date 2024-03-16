GALLERY | Golden Point Blue crowned women's cricket champions

IN a team game, sometimes it just takes some individual brilliance to get the result and for Golden Point Blue, the Ballarat Cricket Association grand final came down to a performance for the ages from Lillee Barendsen.
The young all-rounder was the key point of difference in a thrilling final, which came down to the final thrilling overs.
Barendsen had earlier top scored with an unbeaten 30 in Golden Point's 6-107, but it was her performance with the ball, both early and late, that will live long in the memory.
Ballarat-Redan looked well on the way to a win with opener Jayda Wright making an unbeaten 34 and Simone McNeight making 32.
But Barendsen loomed as the threat. She'd already taken the big scalps of Emily McNeight and Alyssa Lucas in a scintialting first couple of overs, but she returned to the attack late, to pick up tailenders Eliza Yean and Lexi Jones.
The wickets tumbled for Ballarat-Redan, from 3-93, they would end the 20 overs at 8-100, seven runs short of Golden Point's target.
For Golden Point Blue skipper Maddy Ogilvie it was a dream result for her team and for the club which will look for the double in the men's final which began at the weekend and concludes next week.
She was full of praise for her opening partner who held the team together when it looked like they would be unable to sustain it.
"It was a massive game from Lillee, thank goodness she's on out side and not someone else," she said.
"We knew that ourselves and Ballarat-Redan had recruited really well and it was going to b e neck-and-neck and we felt that the two best teams got a chance to play in the final, it was just a brilliant game and a great advertisement for the women's competition.
"There was such a big crowd that came out to watch too, people that I hadn't seen in a long time, life members of out club, all came out to see it happen, women's cricket is alive and well in Ballarat."
Ogilvie said she looked forward to an even bigger competition next year with more sides expected to join the competition.
"We set out this year to try and get a division one and two this year, our goal will be for next year to that to happen," she said.
"It's growing everywhere and I think girls are realising it can be a sport for them.
"We've got representative teams coming up against Bendigo, we're working towards getting that going again and I think now that we have such an expansive women's competition, there's a lot more cricket and experience, from that I see that we'll have a premier team again, stronger than ever."
Ogilvie said now the women had done their job it was up the men to get the result in the grand final against East Ballarat for a big double for the club.
Golden Point Blue 6-107 (L Barendsen 30ret, M Ogilvie 20, T Ticehurst 17, A Lucas 2-16, E McNeight 2-19) def Ballarat-Redan 1 8-100 (J Wright 34no, S McNeight 32, A Fusea 17, L Barendsen 4-20)
