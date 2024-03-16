The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

GALLERY | Golden Point Blue crowned women's cricket champions

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 16 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Point players celebrate winning the Ballarat Cricket Association's women's competition. Picture by Kate Healy
Golden Point players celebrate winning the Ballarat Cricket Association's women's competition. Picture by Kate Healy

IN a team game, sometimes it just takes some individual brilliance to get the result and for Golden Point Blue, the Ballarat Cricket Association grand final came down to a performance for the ages from Lillee Barendsen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.